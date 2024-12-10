The Darkness Stream 'I Hate Myself' Visualzier

(Publicity Please) The Darkness have released explosive new single "I Hate Myself" from their forthcoming eighth studio album Dreams On Toast out on March 28, 2025 via Cooking Vinyl. A lavish display of sonic delicacies, Dreams On Toast is a dynamic dish packed full of sure-to-be hits.
The punk rock glam stomp of "I Hate Myself" features Justin Hawkins in self-deprecating mode, as he chronicles the breakdown of a relationship while pointing the finger squarely at himself. Falsetto soars, riffs swagger, choruses trumpet and solos ignite as though you've walked into an end-of-year party where Slade, Cheap Trick, Motorhead and Status Quo have all come on the jukebox... at the same time! It's quite simply magnificent.
Regarding "I Hate Myself" Justin Hawkins says, "At last, a joyous, raucous celebration of self-loathing. I think without regrets we stand to learn less from our experiences - to deny them and compartmentalise them is to deny ourselves an opportunity to grow. So, it's time for us to sing this uplifting ode to remorse in the hope that we don't make the same mistakes again and history does not repeat itself."
Lucky fans in England will enjoy exclusive sneak peeks of The Darkness performing songs from Dreams On Toast including "I Hate Myself" and the poptacular first single "The Longest Kiss" at six special intimate sold out Rough Trade in-stores happening this week in London, Nottingham and Liverpool.
The Darkness will hit the road in March on the UK leg of their Dreams On Toast headlining world tour. Support comes from Northern Irish indie-rock heroes Ash, who first opened for The Darkness on the legendary Permission To Land Tour over 20 years ago.
Supergroup This Wild Darkness Score Hit With Debut Album
Wolfheart Release 'The Gale' Video
The Darkness Preview New Album With 'The Longest Kiss'
Ripped To Shreds Unleash 'Visions of Sin, Mirror of Darkness'
Iron Maiden Share 'Thanks Nicko' Video- Ozzy Osbourne Hopes For Black Sabbath Reunion At His Final Concert- Creed Announce 2025 Summer Of '99 Tour- more
Guns N' Roses Announce 2025 Tour- System Of A Down Recruit Korn, Deftones, Avenged Sevenfold For Stadium Shows- Joe Satriani and Steve Vai Team Up- more
Thomas Rhett Launches Las Vegas Residency- Blake Shelton Producing Keith Whitley Documentary- Chase Rice- more
Rolling Loud Will Be Livestreamed By Amazon- Mariah Carey Celebrates 30 Years Of 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Beatles Vinyl Box Set
Holiday Gift Guide: Joolca HOTTAP Nomad Kit And More
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Holiday Gift Guide: For Vinyl Fans
Iron Maiden Share 'Thank You Nicko' Video
Ozzy Osbourne Hopes For Black Sabbath Reunion At His Final Concert
Soul Coughing Releasing First Live Album Ahead Of Spring Tour
Watch Gojira's 'Mea Culpa (Ah! Ca ira!)' Video
Robin McAuley Announces New Album With 'Til I Die' Video
Traveling Wilburys 'End Of The Line' Video Upgraded To 4K
The Hu Plot European Incarnation Tour Leg
Burning Witches Share 'Mirror, Mirror' Lyric Video