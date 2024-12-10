The Devil Wears Prada Launching The Metalcore Spring Break Tour

(Atom Splitter) The Devil Wears Prada will return to the road this Spring! The Metalcore Spring Break Tour will kick off April 17 in Wichita, Kansas and runs through

May 14 in Charleston, South Carolina. ERRA, Kingdom of Giants, and Acres will serve as support.

The band will also appear at Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville along the way. Tickets for The Metalcore Spring Break Tour go on sale Friday, December 13 at 10am local time.

Regarding the tour, TDWP say, "We're beyond excited to announce Metalcore Spring Break! This tour is going to be a full-blown celebration of metalcore gone wild, featuring awesome performances from ERRA, Kingdom of Giants, and Acres. It's going to be massive energy, insane production, and a setlist with all the hits and some surprises you won't want to miss. We're pulling out all the stops to make this a show you will NEVER forget - it's party time!"

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA ON TOUR:

WITH ERRA, KINGDOM OF GIANTS, + ACRES:

4/17 - Wichita, KS - Temple Live

4/18 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

4/19 - Fargo, ND - Sanctuary Events Center

4/20 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

4/22 - Edmonton, AB - Midway

4/23 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theater

4/25 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

4/26 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

4/27 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre

4/29 - Great Falls, MT - The Newberry

4/30 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

5/2 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

5/3 - Davenport, IA - Capitol Theater

5/4 - Springfield, MO - The Regency

5/6 -Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

5/7 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

5/8 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

5/9 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant

5/10 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple*

5/13 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine

5/14 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

5/16 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville*

*FESTIVAL DATE

