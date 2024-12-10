The Hu Plot European Incarnation Tour Leg

(SRO) Innovative Mongolian rock group and global phenomenon The Hu will continue to dominate audiences worldwide in 2025 as they today (December 10) announce dates for the European leg of their headlining "Incarnation" World Tour. Set to kick off in early June, the tour will coincide with a series of shows with THE HU supporting Scandinavian folk outfit Heilung on the band's final tour.

The Hu will also appear on several of Europe's largest heavy music festivals during the run including Hellfest and Graspop Metal Meeting. See full dates listed below. Tickets are on sale this Friday, December 13.

THE HU recently released a 'hunnu rock'-styled take on Iron Maiden's classic single "The Trooper." It was aligned with the start of their North American tour directly supporting the metal legends earlier this fall. Stream the "raucous, adrenaline-fueled" (NME) cover now HERE and watch the music video HERE. "If they had amplification in 'Game of Thrones,' there would have been a band like this,' exclaimed Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (11/8/24). "The Hu is described as folk-metal but they sounded a lot more like Motörhead or Metallica while mixing in traditional string instruments the morin khuur and tovshuur, with throat-singing growls and howls on top."

THE HU have brought Mongolian music to the forefront with their unique brand of Hunnu Rock which blends traditional Mongolian instrumentation and throat singing with contemporary rock music. With over 830 million all-time streams, 330 million video views, #1 charting albums, multiple sold-out headlining tours, prestigious government honors and awards, collaborations with several of rock's biggest names, and featured music on video games including EA Games' Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, THE HU have cemented their status as a global powerhouse.

THE HU TOUR DATES 2025:

6/6 Maastricht, NL - Gashouder ^

6/7 Stuttgart, DE - LKA Longhorn

6/8 Mannheim, DE - Palastzelt ^

6/10 Nancy, FR - L'autre Canal

6/11 Dijon, FR - La Vapeur

6/12 Nuremberg, DE - Z-Bau

6/14 Lingen, DE - EmslandArena ^

6/15 Braunschweig, DE - Applaus Garten

6/17 Dortmund, DE - FZW

6/18 Groningen, NL - De Oosterport

6/20 Clisson, FR - Hellfest #

6/19 - 6/22 Dessel, BE - Graspop #

6/23 Bratislava, SK - Refinery Gallery

6/25 Sofia, BG - Arena Sofia

6/26 Bucharest, RO - Arenele Romane

6/27 Kragujevac, RS - Arsenal Festival #

6/30 Ljubljana, SI - Kino Siska

7/1 Munich, DE - TollWood ^

7/2 Dunaujvaros, HU - Rockmaraton Festival #

7/4 Roskilde, DK - Roskilde #

7/5 Konigstein, DE - Festung Konigstein ^

7/8 Kiel, DE - Wunderino Arena ^

7/10 Wroclaw, PL - Hala Stulecia ^

7/12 Saarbrucken, DE - Open Air E-Werk^

7/13 Vizovice, CZ - Masters of Rock #

7/16 Istanbul, TR - Kucukciftlik Park

^ with Heilung

# festival date

