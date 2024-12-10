.

Watch Gojira's 'Mea Culpa (Ah! Ca ira!)' Video

12-10-2024
(Atlantic) Gojira have unveiled the official music video for their GRAMMY-nominated single "Mea Culpa (Ah! Ca ira!)", captured during their jaw-dropping performance at the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

"Mea Culpa (Ah! Ca ira!)" is currently nominated for Best Metal Performance at the upcoming 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards, marking the band's fourth GRAMMY nomination to date.

Gojira made history as the first metal band ever to perform at the Olympic Games during this past summer's star-studded opening ceremony which also included performances by Lady Gaga and Celine Dion. Working with composer Victor le Manse and French-Swiss mezzo-soprano Marina Viotti, the quartet injected their signature heavy riffs and punishing rhythms into the French Revolution-era song "Ah! Ça ira!." Joined by Viotti and nearly 300 classical musicians, Gojira performed from the windows of Paris' iconic Concierge amidst a grand spectacle of pyrotechnics, making international headlines and being widely regarded as one of the most talked about moments from the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Gojira recently wrapped up a North American tour providing direct support to Korn, and are in the midst of working on the follow-up to their critically acclaimed 2021 album Fortitude, which featured GRAMMY-nominated single "Amazonia" and was heralded as one of the best metal albums of the year by Rolling Stone, Consequence, The Guardian, and more.

