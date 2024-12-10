Watch Gojira's 'Mea Culpa (Ah! Ca ira!)' Video

(Atlantic) Gojira have unveiled the official music video for their GRAMMY-nominated single "Mea Culpa (Ah! Ca ira!)", captured during their jaw-dropping performance at the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
"Mea Culpa (Ah! Ca ira!)" is currently nominated for Best Metal Performance at the upcoming 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards, marking the band's fourth GRAMMY nomination to date.
Gojira made history as the first metal band ever to perform at the Olympic Games during this past summer's star-studded opening ceremony which also included performances by Lady Gaga and Celine Dion. Working with composer Victor le Manse and French-Swiss mezzo-soprano Marina Viotti, the quartet injected their signature heavy riffs and punishing rhythms into the French Revolution-era song "Ah! Ça ira!." Joined by Viotti and nearly 300 classical musicians, Gojira performed from the windows of Paris' iconic Concierge amidst a grand spectacle of pyrotechnics, making international headlines and being widely regarded as one of the most talked about moments from the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Gojira recently wrapped up a North American tour providing direct support to Korn, and are in the midst of working on the follow-up to their critically acclaimed 2021 album Fortitude, which featured GRAMMY-nominated single "Amazonia" and was heralded as one of the best metal albums of the year by Rolling Stone, Consequence, The Guardian, and more.
Korn Recruit Gojira and Spiritbox For North American Tour
Korn Recruit Evanescence, Gojira, More For 30th Anniversary Stadium Show
Mastodon and Gojira Plot North America Tour
Gojira Guitarist Leaves Tour With Deftones
Iron Maiden Share 'Thanks Nicko' Video- Ozzy Osbourne Hopes For Black Sabbath Reunion At His Final Concert- Creed Announce 2025 Summer Of '99 Tour- more
Guns N' Roses Announce 2025 Tour- System Of A Down Recruit Korn, Deftones, Avenged Sevenfold For Stadium Shows- Joe Satriani and Steve Vai Team Up- more
Thomas Rhett Launches Las Vegas Residency- Blake Shelton Producing Keith Whitley Documentary- Chase Rice- more
Rolling Loud Will Be Livestreamed By Amazon- Mariah Carey Celebrates 30 Years Of 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Beatles Vinyl Box Set
Holiday Gift Guide: Joolca HOTTAP Nomad Kit And More
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Holiday Gift Guide: For Vinyl Fans
Iron Maiden Share 'Thank You Nicko' Video
Ozzy Osbourne Hopes For Black Sabbath Reunion At His Final Concert
Soul Coughing Releasing First Live Album Ahead Of Spring Tour
Watch Gojira's 'Mea Culpa (Ah! Ca ira!)' Video
Robin McAuley Announces New Album With 'Til I Die' Video
Traveling Wilburys 'End Of The Line' Video Upgraded To 4K
The Hu Plot European Incarnation Tour Leg
Burning Witches Share 'Mirror, Mirror' Lyric Video