BAYBE and Ameer Vann Deliver 'Good Business'

(BPM) BAYBE has today released her brand new single "GOOD BUSINESS". Featuring collaborator Ameer Vann (Brockhampton), "GOOD BUSINESS" is a wickedly catchy track with a clear message: don't mess with BAYBE.

"In "Good Business," I wanted to explore the darker side of the church's influence, and how the institution often profits off the belief and trust of its followers," BAYBE shares. "The producer, Paige Blue, and I wanted the track to be a heavy and hard-hitting blend of rock and hip-hop, and Ameer Vann turned out to be the perfect feature for the second verse."

She continues: "With lyrics that are both cheeky and critical, I made sure to toe the line between mockery, and highlighting the exploitation of faith as a business model."

