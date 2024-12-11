Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Nickelback Lead Boardwalk Rock Lineup

(Giant Noise) Def Leppard, Nickelback, Motley Crue, and Shinedown are set to headline the inaugural Boardwalk Rock, bringing some of the most legendary names in rock and roll to Ocean City, Maryland, May 17-18.
From C3 Presents, producers of the beloved Oceans Calling and Country Calling festivals, the two-day powerhouse lineup debuts with over 25 artists across three stages on the shores of Ocean City Inlet Beach at the historic Ocean City Boardwalk. Three Days Grace, Alice Cooper, 3 Doors Down, Halestorm, Bush, Chevelle, Bret Michaels, Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm and more are also set to take the stage, and fans can find the entire lineup and by-day breakout on the Boardwalk Rock website.
Tickets will be available on Friday, December 13 with the presale beginning at 10am ET, followed by the public on-sale if tickets remain at 11am ET.
Boardwalk Rock festival-goers will not only be able to enjoy two full days of live music with the purchase of a festival ticket but will also have access to the Iconic Jolly Roger at the Pier amusement park located inside festival grounds. Additionally, fans will be able to frequent festival food vendors as well as the many Ocean City Boardwalk businesses including restaurants, bars, shops and more.
Boardwalk Rock ticket types include 1-Day and 2-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum - layaway payment plans start at $20 down. GA+ Tickets grant entry to the festival alongside access to a private lounge with shade and seating, air-conditioned restrooms, concierge service, complimentary water, and a private bar with drinks for purchase. VIP Tickets provide dedicated viewing areas at every stage, including a viewing platform at Main Stage with elevated sightlines, access to two VIP Lounges that both include a private bar with drinks for purchase, air-conditioned restrooms, relaxed seating, lockers and mobile charging units for rent, and more. Platinum Tickets offer front-of-stage viewing at all stages, access to two Platinum Lounges that include complimentary full-service bars and all-day dining, air-conditioned restrooms, complimentary lockers and mobile charging, a dedicated festival entry lane, all the amenities of VIP, GA+, GA, and more.
