Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Share 'Under The Stars' Video

(Chipster) Following the release of their superb single 'Not Dead Yet' in October, rock supergroup Envy Of None featuring Rush legend Alex Lifeson are back with the follow up, 'Under The Stars'.
Speaking on the single, songwriter and bassist Andy Curran said "Alf & I toiled over this one for months and really felt, even at its rough demo stage that we had something special. We left a ton of space for Maiah in the verses and there's such a cool mood shift when the chorus hits.
"Joe Vitale's drum track and percussion added an almost trance like vibe and the icing on the cake, is an unmistakable "Alex" guitar solo. I'm a romantic at heart and the message here is universal. Soul mates, "two against the world!"
The single is accompanied by a stunning new video created by Olivier Boscovitch. Envy of None are busy in the studio finishing off their next album and the follow up to 2022's self-titled debut, expected in Spring 2025.
