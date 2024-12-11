Stone Sour's Josh Rand Selling One Of A kind Guitar Collection On Reverb

(Reverb) Josh Rand, guitarist for Grammy Award-winning metal band Stone Sour, is selling a truly one-of-a-kind collection of guitars on Reverb. The assortment of rare and vintage guitars-which includes custom shop items and axes signed by Sting, Munky from Korn, John Petrucci of Dream Theater, Paul Stanley of Kiss, and more-are now available in The Official Josh Rand of Stone Sour Reverb Shop.

Formed throughout the '90s by Slipknot's Corey Taylor, Stone Sour released their self-titled debut in 2022, receiving critical acclaim and Grammy nominations, in addition to a number of charting singles. The band's follow-up, Come What(ever) May raised the bar, earning the band another Grammy nomination for the single "30/30-150," while the singles "Through Glass" and "Sillyworld" reached #1 and #2 on the Mainstream Rock charts, respectively.

The next decade would see continued success for Stone Sour, before the band went on hiatus in 2020. Throughout Stone Sour's run, Rand worked on a number of other projects, including Moonshot and The L.I.F.E. Project, which released an EP in 2021. Now, Rand is parting ways with dozens of guitars amassed throughout his storied career.

"My store is going to consist of 26 guitars and five basses. 90% of these instruments are custom shop signature models from other artists spanning over three decades," said Rand.

Among the incredible selection of guitars available in The Official Josh Rand of Stone Sour Reverb Shop is a 1997 Gibson Ace Frehley Custom Shop Les Paul - one of just 300 made, but one of three rare instruments from the band that taught you how to "rock and roll all night and party every day." In addition to the Les Paul, The Official Josh Rand of Stone Sour Reverb Shop also features a signed 1996 Gene Simmons "Punisher" bass sold directly to Rand from Simmons, and a '90s build Ibanez PS-10 signed by Paul Stanley.

Additional items available in The Official Josh Rand of Stone Sour Reverb Shop include:

A Fender Custom Shop "Yngwie Malmsteen" Duck signed by Malmsteen. Limited to just 100 pieces, each of these rare guitars were supposed to be built by masterbuilder John Cruz. However, in order to meet deadlines, Rand's guitar was one of just six built by masterbuilder Yuri Shishkov.

A 2010 ESP Jeff Hanneman Signature Series in Urban Camo. Said Rand: "At first glance, you might ask yourself, 'Well that looks the same as all the other ones,' but if you take a closer look, what makes this one specifically unique is it has a Floyd Rose instead of the Kahler. It also has the Slayer eagle logo instead of the H Hanneman logo."

An Ibanez Prestige 12-string. "Although this has a prestige neck on it, it was actually built during the L.A. custom shop for me to use during the recording of Hydrograd," said Rand.

A Gibson Museum 70th Anniversary John Lennon.

A 2013 Fender "Sting" Artist Series Precision Bass signed by Sting.

A 1963 Ibanez PGM. "As a Guitar collector, when you get the opportunity to buy one of your heroes' guitars, you just must do it. That's the case with this guitar. When the opportunity arose to buy one of Paul Gilbert's guitars used to record a Racer X project, I just couldn't turn it down. After being on display at my house, I've decided it's time for someone else to enjoy it."

A 2017 Ibanez Apex-20 signed by Munky from Korn.

An EVH 78' Eruption. One of just 40 made worldwide, with custom-made, period correct G&G. This guitar comes with the following items:

'78 chain strap

3-in-One oil can

Two packs of '70s-era Fender Super Bullets strings in recreated packaging

Van Halen '70s tortoiseshell picks

Backstage Pass vinyl cloth sticker on the case plus one unused sticker inside

Exclusive Eruption Collector's Booklet

A 2008 JSBDG "Black Dog." Limited to just 88 ever made, and built by Ibanez's Sugi Custom Shop.

Visit The Official Josh Rand of Stone Sour Reverb Shop here.

