The Dollyrots Releasing Christmas Collection And Announce 2025 Tour

(IMM) The Dollyrots are ready to kick 2025 into high gear with the announcement of the first leg of their 2025 tours and the band have released a cover of "I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday".
The Sugar In The Gas Tank Tour kicks off on March 13. Kelly Ogden shares: "We're beyond stoked to hit the road for the Sugar in the Gas Tank Tour this spring!
"It's going to be a full-on party, and we're ready to share these nights with everyone who's ever screamed along in their car or danced in their bedroom to our songs. Couldn't ask for better Spring Break plans!"
Before saying goodbye to 2024, the band has released their punked-up version of the 1973 UK classic by Wizzard, "I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday." The new holiday song is part of a 5-song addition to their Holiday collection, included on the upcoming digital release A Very Dollyrots Christmas Vol. 2. All songs are pay-what-you-want on Bandcamp, an can be streamed via Spotify
Sugar In The Gas Tank Tour Dates:
Thursday, March 13 - Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown VFW
Friday, March 14 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
Saturday, March 15 - Chicago, IL @ Reggies
Sunday, March 16 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
Monday, March 17 - Bloomington, IL @ Night Shop
Tuesday, March 18 - Indianapolis, IN @ Melody Inn
Wednesday, March 19 - Newport, KY @ Southgate House
Thursday, March 20 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe
Friday, March 21 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern
Saturday, March 22 - Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary
