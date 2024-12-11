The Dollyrots Releasing Christmas Collection And Announce 2025 Tour

(IMM) The Dollyrots are ready to kick 2025 into high gear with the announcement of the first leg of their 2025 tours and the band have released a cover of "I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday".

The Sugar In The Gas Tank Tour kicks off on March 13. Kelly Ogden shares: "We're beyond stoked to hit the road for the Sugar in the Gas Tank Tour this spring!

"It's going to be a full-on party, and we're ready to share these nights with everyone who's ever screamed along in their car or danced in their bedroom to our songs. Couldn't ask for better Spring Break plans!"

Before saying goodbye to 2024, the band has released their punked-up version of the 1973 UK classic by Wizzard, "I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday." The new holiday song is part of a 5-song addition to their Holiday collection, included on the upcoming digital release A Very Dollyrots Christmas Vol. 2. All songs are pay-what-you-want on Bandcamp, an can be streamed via Spotify

Sugar In The Gas Tank Tour Dates:

Thursday, March 13 - Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown VFW

Friday, March 14 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

Saturday, March 15 - Chicago, IL @ Reggies

Sunday, March 16 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

Monday, March 17 - Bloomington, IL @ Night Shop

Tuesday, March 18 - Indianapolis, IN @ Melody Inn

Wednesday, March 19 - Newport, KY @ Southgate House

Thursday, March 20 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

Friday, March 21 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

Saturday, March 22 - Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary

