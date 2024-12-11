Vevo's 2025 Most Watched Videos: Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Karol G

(BHM) Vevo, the world's leading music video network, has released its annual end-of-year charts, revealing the most-watched music videos and artists, as well as top premieres, of the past 12 months.

"Artists are the biggest influencers in the world, and the visual nature of music videos deepen an artist's connection with their fans in a unique way that goes beyond the music itself. A frequent and consistent video release strategy not only enhances an artist's brand, but it also galvanizes their fanbase," said JP Evangelista, senior vice president, Content, Programming & Marketing, Vevo. "Major pop culture moments are therefore reflected in music video viewership, and Vevo's annual recap provides the music and wider media and entertainment industry with a barometer for what was trending this year."

KAROL G and Taylor Swift once again stand atop the Global and US artist charts, respectively - Worldwide, KAROL G is the 'Most Watched Artist' on Vevo for the fourth consecutive year, gaining 3.5 billion global views in 2024. Second on Vevo's global 2024 chart, Shakira accumulated 1.96 billion global views, while Taylor Swift came in a close third with 1.95 billion global views. The Weeknd (1.8 billion global views) and Feid (1.7 billion global views) round out the top five globally. Of note, Ariana Grande, Maluma, Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga each re-entered the global Top 10.

In the US-specific chart, this is Taylor Swift's second consecutive year in the top spot, accruing 470 million US views over the past year. Future moved up 5 spots from last year to No. 2 on the US chart, with 462 million US views. The hip-hop artist delivered a staggering 90 videos to Vevo in 2024, which drove a 37% year-over-year increase in his US viewership. Eminem and Post Malone re-entered the US Top 10 this year, alongside GloRilla, who makes her first appearance ever on the chart.

Hip-Hop dominates social conversation and debuts like "Houdini" and "Not Like Us" sparked major viral moments during their release

Eminem's nostalgia-packed "Houdini" is the 'Top Global Premiere' of 2024 on Vevo, garnering 56.2 million global views within the first two weeks of its debut. On May 31, "Houdini" pulled in 11.6M global views in a single day - the highest single-day performance of any music video released on Vevo this year.

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" is the No. 2 premiere globally on Vevo (also pushing it into the rankings for the most-watched global music videos of 2024), with over 51.1 million global views in the first two weeks. Globally, The Weeknd's "Dancing in the Flames" is the third biggest premiere (44.9 million global views in the first two weeks); Sabrina Carpenter's "Taste" is the fourth (44.7 million global views in the first two weeks); and KAROL G, Feid, DFZM ft. Ovy On The Drums, J Balvin, Maluma, Ryan Castro, and Blessd's "+57" rounds out the Global Top 5 Debut chart (36.6 million global views in the first two weeks).

In the US, "Not Like Us" is the 'Top US Premiere' of 2024, garnering 23.5 million US views within the first two weeks of its debut, while "Houdini" swaps for the No. 2 spot on U.S. Top Debut chart, with 17.6 million US views within the first two weeks. Sabrina Carpenter's Taste" is third (11.9 million US views within the first two weeks); Jojo Siwa's "Karma" is fourth (11.1 million US views within the first two weeks); and Sabrina Carpenter's "Please Please Please" is fifth (8.3 million US views within the first two weeks).

Country, Hip-Hop, and Regional Mexican genres make historic strides on Vevo's 'Most Watched Music Video' charts

Globally, Becky G's "POR EL CONTRARIO with Leonardo Aguilar & Ángela Aguilar (Performance Video)" is the most watched music video of the past 12 months on Vevo, having accumulated over 312.7 million views worldwide. This marks the first time that a Regional Mexican music video has taken the No. 1 spot on Vevo's 'Global Most Watched Videos' chart.

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' "Die With a Smile" comes in second on the global most-watched chart with 298.6 million global views, with a close third from "Gata Only" by 2025 Vevo DSCVR Artist to Watch FloyyMenor and Cris MJ (296.4 million global views). Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso" is No. 4 (211.2 million global views) and KAROL G's "Antes Te Hubiera Conocido" is No. 5 (193.7 million global views).

Stateside, Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Official Visualizer]" is the No. 1 most-watched music video in the US, having gathered over 82.9 million US views. This is the first time in Vevo's history that a Country video has topped Vevo's US Top 10 chart, as well as the first time that a Country video made it into Vevo's Global Top 10 chart.

In second on the US chart, Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" accrued 65.1 million US views over the year on Vevo, followed closely by Post Malone's Country hit "I Had Some Help (feat. Morgan Wallen)" with 64 million US views. "Yeah Glo!" by GloRilla (2023 DSCVR Artists to Watch alum) is fourth (50.9 million US views) and Beck G's "POR EL CONTRARIO" takes fifth (45.5 million US views).

"This year's rankings reflect the continuing globalization of music, and 2024 was a year of firsts for genres like Country, Hip-Hop and Regional Mexican on Vevo. Each of these genres have made a massive impact on pop culture and solidified their relevance in the cultural zeitgeist," added Evangelista.

*Source: Vevo Internal Analytics pulls global, ad-supported views from music videos released in the timeline of 11/30/23 through 11/29/24. "2024" refers to the date range 11/30/23-11/29/24, and "2023" refers to the date range 11/30/22-11/29/23.

