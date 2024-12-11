.

W.A.S.P. Announce Album ONE Alive European Tour

(MPB) "Album ONE Alive!" marks the 40th anniversary of the release of W.A.S.P.'s first album. To celebrate this classic metal album, W.A.S.P. will, for the first time in 40 years, play the entire album from top to bottom, start to finish at headline shows across Europe.

In addition, W.A.S.P. will be appearing at a number of European festivals in Poland, Germany, Netherlands, Austria, Bulgaria, Greece, Spain, Wales, Sweden, and Belguim, performing their greatest hits.

Formed in 1982, W.A.S.P. is set to bring this universally acclaimed "classic" album to life. Lead vocalist Blackie Lawless says, "It was an angry record made by an angry band. It was a record that not only reflected the attitude of the band members who made it, but also a record that reflected its time." This record became a central piece of the 80s metal scene and remains one of the best metal debut albums of all time.

Along with bassist Mike Duda and lead guitarist Doug Blair, whose tenures in the band are 29 and 26 years respectively, W.A.S.P. is joined by long-time drummer extraordinaire Aquiles Priester.

Lawless and company will deliver the ultimate incredible spectacle, bringing W.A.S.P.'s most colorful history to life by performing this revered album in its entirety... ONE more time... ONE last time... Album ONE Alive!

