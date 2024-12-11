W.A.S.P. Announce Album ONE Alive European Tour

(MPB) "Album ONE Alive!" marks the 40th anniversary of the release of W.A.S.P.'s first album. To celebrate this classic metal album, W.A.S.P. will, for the first time in 40 years, play the entire album from top to bottom, start to finish at headline shows across Europe.
In addition, W.A.S.P. will be appearing at a number of European festivals in Poland, Germany, Netherlands, Austria, Bulgaria, Greece, Spain, Wales, Sweden, and Belguim, performing their greatest hits.
Formed in 1982, W.A.S.P. is set to bring this universally acclaimed "classic" album to life. Lead vocalist Blackie Lawless says, "It was an angry record made by an angry band. It was a record that not only reflected the attitude of the band members who made it, but also a record that reflected its time." This record became a central piece of the 80s metal scene and remains one of the best metal debut albums of all time.
Along with bassist Mike Duda and lead guitarist Doug Blair, whose tenures in the band are 29 and 26 years respectively, W.A.S.P. is joined by long-time drummer extraordinaire Aquiles Priester.
Lawless and company will deliver the ultimate incredible spectacle, bringing W.A.S.P.'s most colorful history to life by performing this revered album in its entirety... ONE more time... ONE last time... Album ONE Alive!
The Devil Wears Prada Launching The Metalcore Spring Break Tour
W.A.S.P. Museum Added To Album ONE Alive Tour VIP Experience
The Devil Wears Prada and Silverstein Rock Small Show Following WWWY Festival
Death Angel Explain Dropping From W.A.S.P. Tour
Iron Maiden Share 'Thanks Nicko' Video- Ozzy Osbourne Hopes For Black Sabbath Reunion At His Final Concert- Creed Announce 2025 Summer Of '99 Tour- more
Guns N' Roses Announce 2025 Tour- System Of A Down Recruit Korn, Deftones, Avenged Sevenfold For Stadium Shows- Joe Satriani and Steve Vai Team Up- more
Thomas Rhett Launches Las Vegas Residency- Blake Shelton Producing Keith Whitley Documentary- Chase Rice- more
Rolling Loud Will Be Livestreamed By Amazon- Mariah Carey Celebrates 30 Years Of 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Beatles Vinyl Box Set
Holiday Gift Guide: Joolca HOTTAP Nomad Kit And More
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Nickelback Lead Boardwalk Rock Lineup
Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Share 'Under The Stars' Video
The Dollyrots Releasing Christmas Collection And Announce 2025 Tour
Chris Jericho Reveals More Fozzy 25th Anniversary Plans
W.A.S.P. Announce Album ONE Alive European Tour
Singled Out: Conquest's Love Amplified
KISS Under New Ownership (2024 In Review)
AC/DC Share Rare 1976 Bon Scott Performance Video (2024 In Review)