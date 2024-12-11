While She Sleeps And Buried Tomorrow Announce North American Tour

(Freeman) While She Sleeps have announced a new North American Tour to support their most recent Spinefarm release, 'Self Hell.' The tour is supported by Bury Tomorrow with openers Vended.
Dates kick off in Cleveland, OH on April 2nd at The Roxy and close out on the 30th in Charlotte, NC at The Underground. Presales begin Thursday, December 12th at 10 AM local time; general sales start Friday, December 13th at 10 AM local time.
The band shared this about the upcoming trek: "We're excited to be coming back to the USA and bringing a bunch of friends with us. We've been touring with Bury Tomorrow since 2010, so it's going to be special being on the other side of the world together. After sadly having our last USA headline run cut short on the West Coast by the dreaded 2020 Covid outbreak, we are picking up where we left off and are back with more energy than ever, well-oiled after a world tour celebrating the release of 'Self Hell.' It will be amazing to bring this lineup to places we've never headlined before & after so many tours in the US supporting other bands, finally be able to play a more expansive set of the songs from the past 18 years. We can't wait to be back."
April 2 - Cleveland, OH @ The Roxy
April 3 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
April 5 - Montréal, QC @ Olympia
April 6 - Boston, MA @ Paradise
April 7 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
April 9 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
April 10 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
April11 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
April 12 - Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre - The Lyric
April 13 - Lawrence, MO - The Granada
April 15 - Denver, CO @ The Oriental
April 16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
April 18 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
April 19 - Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
April 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
April 21 - Tucson, AZ @ Encore
April 23 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall
April 24 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall
April 25 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
April 26 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Midtown
April 28 - Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues
April 29 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Heaven
April 30 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
While She Sleeps Deliver 'To The Flowers' Short Film
While She Sleeps Release 'SELF HELL' Title Track
Bury Tomorrow Recruit Loz Taylor For 'Heretic'
While She Sleeps Get 'Nervous' With Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil
Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Nickelback Lead Boardwalk Rock Lineup- Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Share 'Under The Stars' Video- more
Iron Maiden Share 'Thanks Nicko' Video- Ozzy Osbourne Hopes For Black Sabbath Reunion At His Final Concert- Creed Announce 2025 Summer Of '99 Tour- more
Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, More Added To New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash- Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson For Austin City Limits- more
Vevo's 2025 Most Watched Videos: Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Karol G- Bastille Covers Billie Eilish’s 'Birds of a Feather'- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Beatles Vinyl Box Set
Holiday Gift Guide: Joolca HOTTAP Nomad Kit And More
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe Expands Just Beyond The Light Book Tour
Stone Sour's Josh Rand Selling One Of A kind Guitar Collection On Reverb
While She Sleeps And Buried Tomorrow Announce North American Tour
Caliban Recruit Mental Cruelty For 'Guilt Trip'
Real Estate's Julian Lynch Gets Festive With 'O Little Town of Bethlehem'
311 Reveal Dates Leading To 311 Day Caribbean Cruise
Watch The Night Flight Orchestra's 'Way To Spend The Night' Video
America Warns Fans About Tickets To Bogus Concerts