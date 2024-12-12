Akon, David Guetta, & Hypaton Team Up For 'Beautiful Day' Remix

() Legendary hitmaker Akon is teaming up with multi-platinum superstar DJ and producer David Guetta, along with rising talent Hypaton, to deliver a fresh spin on his latest chart-topping single. "Akon's Beautiful Day (David Guetta & Hypaton Remix)" drops December 13th via Konvict Kulture, with its global premiere set to ignite Soundstorm.

This electrifying remix amplifies the song's powerful message of resilience, hope, and finding light in life's darkest moments-an anthem Akon calls "The Anthem the World Needs Right Now." Blending Akon's soulful vocals, Guetta's iconic beats, & Hypaton's modern edge, this collaboration bridges generations, delivering a timeless, dancefloor-ready track primed for charts and playlists worldwide. The original boasts global viral success, amassing over 2.3 million user-generated creates and 1.4 billion views on TikTok.

"David has always been a master at creating music that uplifts and unites people, so bringing him on for this remix was a no-brainer," shares Akon. "He was the perfect choice to bring fresh energy to 'Akon's Beautiful Day' - and with Hypaton in the mix they elevate its message to a whole new level."

The original has already broken records as the only independent release to debut as the #1 most-added song at U.S. rhythmic radio in 2024. Climbing charts rapidly, it hit #8 on Mediabase's Rhythmic Airplay, #19 on the Weekly Mediabase Pop airplay chart, and #20 on Billboard's Rhythmic Airplay, with a 244% streaming surge fueled by major stations like KISS 108 Boston and SiriusXM Hits1. The official music video has surpassed 14.7M views and counting, appeared on major billboards and MTV LIVE, cementing its global impact.

Akon, known for historic milestones like holding the #1 and #2 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 twice and reaching 1 billion views on YouTube, continues to inspire with his latest single, "Akon's Beautiful Day." The track reimagines a viral moment from 10-year-old Jamaican student Rushawn Ewears, whose heartfelt school performance resonated worldwide. Blending Akon's smooth vocals with a children's choir, the acoustic-driven anthem builds to an uplifting chorus, delivering a powerful message of resilience, hope, and finding beauty in life's challenges. Crafted alongside Jkash, JR Rotem, and Phillip Phever, the song is a celebration of light and connection.

The release of the superstar's latest single fittingly coincides with the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Trouble, the record that launched him to global fame with iconic hits like "Locked Up." Beyond his own success, Akon played a pivotal role in the rise of megastars like Lady Gaga and T-Pain, signing and shaping their early careers. This October, he shared the stage with Burna Boy in Los Angeles and will join T-Pain at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater before embarking on his Akon Super Fan Tour Asia. Expanding his influence, Akon is also co-producing the documentary "Headliners Only" with Kevin Hart and Hartbeat, continuing his mission to connect with audiences around the globe.

"Akon's Beautiful Day (David Guetta & Hypaton Remix)" breathes new life into the hit single, amplifying its message of optimism and unity at a time the world needs it most. Known for timeless hits like "Lonely," "Locked Up," and "Bananza (Belly Dancer)," Akon's return feels perfectly timed, offering a renewed anthem of hope and resilience. This dynamic collaboration underscores his mission to inspire and uplift, echoing the spirit of initiatives like Akon Power & Lighting Africa. By blending Guetta's iconic energy, Hypaton's innovative touch, and Akon's timeless artistry, the remix redefines the song's powerful impact for a new generation.

