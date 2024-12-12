Chuck Ragan Taking his tales of 'Love And Lore' On Road In 2025

(Reybee) Following the recent release the critically hailed new album Love And LorE, the ultimate folk troubadour, punk pioneer, and fly-fisherman extraordinaire Chuck Ragan returns to the road for a long-awaited East Coast run of dates in 2025. Kicking off March 18th in Richmond, VA and circling the eastern half of the continent which includes shows in Boston, NYC, Montreal, Chicago, and more, concluding on April 6th in Columbus, OH. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13th at 10:00am local (tour dates below).

"I'm extremely pleased to share this new music and record Love and Lore with the world," says Chuck in his warmest gruff and grit. "This collection of songs to me dives deep into reflection, solitude and companionship through the highs and lows of day to day simple living."

Americana UK gave Love And Lore a 9 out of 10, saying "this new offering finds Ragan continuing to fine-tune the sound of his solo releases, turning down the amps, honing in on the melodies, whilst still maintaining all his renowned power and potency, subtly straddling the space between punk pioneer and folk troubadour. With Love And Lore, the search may finally be over, with an album that comfortably stands alongside the best of 2024." Classic Rock agreed, chiming "Chuck Ragan's music is always worthwhile and truly memorable, whether through sheer punk rock fury or his expressive, contemplative solo recordings."

His first studio solo release since 2014's Till Midnight, the wait is well worth it. Idioteq calls the album his "most compelling work to date... His voice, weathered yet resolute, carries themes that resonate deeply: the pull between home and the road, the relentless pursuit of balance in a life that rarely offers any." New Noise lauded it as "Ragan's best work since Covering Ground... Each song on Love And Lore feels like Ragan's heart is being exposed to show how much he cares. This album tugs at my soul quite often."

Mar 18 Richmond, VA Richmond Music Hall

Mar 19 Baltimore, MD Ottobar

Mar 20 Boston, MA City Winery

Mar 21 Albany, NY Empire Underground

Mar 22 Garwood, NJ Crossroads

Mar 22 Philadelphia, PA City Winery

Mar 23 New York, NY City Winery

Mar 25 Montreal, QC Les Foufounes Electriques

Mar 26 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground

Mar 27 Grand Rapids, MI The Pyramid Scheme

Mar 28 Chicago, IL City Winery

Mar 29 St Louis, MO City Winery

Mar 30 Nashville, TN City Winery

Apr 1 Knoxville, TN Open Chord

Apr 2 Atlanta, GA City Winery

Apr 3 Asheville, NC The Grey Eagle

Apr 4 Huntington, WV The Loud

Apr 5 Pittsburgh, PA Crafthouse Stage & Grill

Apr 6 Columbus, OH A&R Music Bar

Related Stories

Chuck Ragan Takes 'One More Shot' With Paige Overton

Chuck Ragan Shares First New Music Since 2016 With 'Echo The Halls'

News > Chuck Ragan