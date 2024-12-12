Chuck Ragan Taking his tales of 'Love And Lore' On Road In 2025

(Reybee) Following the recent release the critically hailed new album Love And LorE, the ultimate folk troubadour, punk pioneer, and fly-fisherman extraordinaire Chuck Ragan returns to the road for a long-awaited East Coast run of dates in 2025. Kicking off March 18th in Richmond, VA and circling the eastern half of the continent which includes shows in Boston, NYC, Montreal, Chicago, and more, concluding on April 6th in Columbus, OH. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13th at 10:00am local (tour dates below).
"I'm extremely pleased to share this new music and record Love and Lore with the world," says Chuck in his warmest gruff and grit. "This collection of songs to me dives deep into reflection, solitude and companionship through the highs and lows of day to day simple living."
Americana UK gave Love And Lore a 9 out of 10, saying "this new offering finds Ragan continuing to fine-tune the sound of his solo releases, turning down the amps, honing in on the melodies, whilst still maintaining all his renowned power and potency, subtly straddling the space between punk pioneer and folk troubadour. With Love And Lore, the search may finally be over, with an album that comfortably stands alongside the best of 2024." Classic Rock agreed, chiming "Chuck Ragan's music is always worthwhile and truly memorable, whether through sheer punk rock fury or his expressive, contemplative solo recordings."
His first studio solo release since 2014's Till Midnight, the wait is well worth it. Idioteq calls the album his "most compelling work to date... His voice, weathered yet resolute, carries themes that resonate deeply: the pull between home and the road, the relentless pursuit of balance in a life that rarely offers any." New Noise lauded it as "Ragan's best work since Covering Ground... Each song on Love And Lore feels like Ragan's heart is being exposed to show how much he cares. This album tugs at my soul quite often."
Mar 18 Richmond, VA Richmond Music Hall
Mar 19 Baltimore, MD Ottobar
Mar 20 Boston, MA City Winery
Mar 21 Albany, NY Empire Underground
Mar 22 Garwood, NJ Crossroads
Mar 22 Philadelphia, PA City Winery
Mar 23 New York, NY City Winery
Mar 25 Montreal, QC Les Foufounes Electriques
Mar 26 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground
Mar 27 Grand Rapids, MI The Pyramid Scheme
Mar 28 Chicago, IL City Winery
Mar 29 St Louis, MO City Winery
Mar 30 Nashville, TN City Winery
Apr 1 Knoxville, TN Open Chord
Apr 2 Atlanta, GA City Winery
Apr 3 Asheville, NC The Grey Eagle
Apr 4 Huntington, WV The Loud
Apr 5 Pittsburgh, PA Crafthouse Stage & Grill
Apr 6 Columbus, OH A&R Music Bar
Chuck Ragan Takes 'One More Shot' With Paige Overton
Chuck Ragan Shares First New Music Since 2016 With 'Echo The Halls'
System Of A Down Add Second Nights With Korn, Avenged Sevenfold and Deftones- Queen, AC/DC, Journey Lead AXS TV New Year's Eve Concert Marathon- more
Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Nickelback Lead Boardwalk Rock Lineup- Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Share 'Under The Stars' Video- more
Jelly Roll's 'I Am Not Okay' Goes Platinum- Yellowstone Star Ryan Bingham Unplugs For 'A Song For The Stone' Preview- more
Akon, David Guetta, & Hypaton Team Up For 'Beautiful Day' Remix- Glass Animals Share Live Performance Video Of Gorge Show- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Beatles Vinyl Box Set
Holiday Gift Guide: Joolca HOTTAP Nomad Kit And More
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Gibson Partners with Searchlight Pictures For Bob Dylan Film 'A Complete Unknown'
LANDMVRKS Announce 'The Darkest Place I've Ever Been' Album With Double Single
System Of A Down Add Second Night Stadium shows With Korn, Avenged Sevenfold and Deftones
Queen, AC/DC, Journey Lead AXS TV New Year's Eve Concert Marathon
Dave Navarro & Billy Morrison Announce Above Ground Benefit Concert Initial Guests
Mob Rules Begin Work On New Album under New Record Deal
Chuck Ragan Taking his tales of 'Love And Lore' On Road In 2025
Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks Preview Live Package