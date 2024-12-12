Code Orange's Reba Meyers Goes Solo With 'Certain Uncertainty'

(Speakeasy) Reba Meyers, the Grammy-nominated vocalist and guitar player of Code Orange, has released her debut solo single, "Certain Uncertainty", accompanied by a self-shot video directed by Greg Puciato (Better Lovers/The Black Queen).
"I'm finding that I have the space only now in my life to have a bird's eye view on my adolescence, and that perspective, and current time of growth made it the perfect moment to begin to release solo material. A moment I've been sure would eventually come, thought I never knew exactly how it would look," says Meyers, reflecting on her decision to release music under her own name. "With that, I get to experience the rewarding and nerve-wracking process of allowing myself the platform to be a more vulnerable person, and to explore that natural foundation proudly outside of how I've maybe been portrayed."
The five-minute track sees Meyers untethered, exploring new territory, displaying a raw, introspective and dynamic side to her multiple talents while pushing well past the boundaries of her heavy music roots. Collaborating on the single are Gil Sharone (drums) and Judy Meyers (violin) with Reba herself performing the remaining instruments and programming. "Certain Uncertainty" was mixed by Josh Wilbur.
