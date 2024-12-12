Dead Poet Society Revisit 'Hurt' With The Warning

(AS) Dead Poet Society have shared the reimagined version of their single "HURT," featuring rock band The Warning along with a visualizer video for the new track.
"We're so excited to release this new version of 'HURT' featuring The Warning," Dead Poet Society say. "We first saw Paulina from The Warning singing along to the song on social media, when we were on Shiprocked together. So it seemed only natural to invite her up for a repeat performance at Aftershock. It became such a moment, that we invited them to record a studio version with us and all three of The Warning sisters."
"The first time we heard the song was while working on our album Keep Me Fed with our producer, Anton DeLost, who also produced Dead Poet Society's album," state The Warning. "When 'HURT' came out, we were in the studio and heard it there. We immediately congratulated Anton on everything because it was just incredible. From that moment, we became fans of the song.
"Later, we met DPS on Shiprocked and heard the song live for the first time, which was amazing. Then, at Aftershock, DPS invited Pau to perform it with them on stage. That performance brought everything together, and after it, we started talking like, 'Hey, maybe we should hop on the song officially.' Now, we''e thrilled to see it finally being released. It's such a powerful song, and we're incredibly happy to be part of it."
