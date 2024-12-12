Gibson Partners with Searchlight Pictures For Bob Dylan Film 'A Complete Unknown'

(Prime PR) Gibson has been shaping the sound of music since 1894, when its founder, Orville Gibson, designed and built his earliest-known musical instrument in his workshop. As it celebrates 130 years of making the most iconic guitars in the world, Gibson's groundbreaking instruments have inspired the most iconic musicians to create their sonic masterpieces, been the catalyst for some of the most powerful moments in pop culture and encouraged new generations to pick up the guitar in legendary appearances on the silver screen.

Bob Dylan remains both pop's greatest songwriter and its greatest enigma. In theaters nationwide December 25th, Timothee Chalamet stars and sings as Bob Dylan in James Mangold's three-time Golden Globe-nominated movie, A Complete Unknown, the electrifying true story behind Dylan's meteoric rise from hard-scrabbling vagabond to rock-and-roll icon. New generations of music fans and Dylanologists alike will have the opportunity to experience his journey from the cafes of Greenwich Village to the 1965 Newport Folk Festival, from where his groundbreaking and controversial performance reverberated worldwide.

Dylan's artistic evolution was fast-moving, and Gibson acoustic guitars were a constant feature. Gibson's acoustic guitar luthiers worked closely with the film's production team including Executive Music Producer Nick Baxter. A variety of Gibsons were used during the filming and recording sessions for A Complete Unknown, striving for pinpoint historical accuracy when it came to instruments, sonics, and recording signal chains. Most of the Gibson and Epiphone guitars throughout the film continue to be handcrafted at the Gibson acoustic craftory in Bozeman, Montana.

Today, Gibson has unveiled A Complete Unknown: The Collection, a specially curated selection of Gibson acoustic instruments inspired by and used during the filming and soundtrack recording sessions. View Gibson's A Complete Unknown: The Collection available worldwide on Gibson.com

