Hillary Scott Duets 'Hard to Wait For Christmas' With Daughter On TODAY Show

(The GreenRoom) GRAMMY Award-winner Hillary Scott of Lady A, and her eleven-year-old daughter, Eisele Kaye, took the stage of NBC's TODAY this morning for the debut TV performance of their festive track "Hard To Wait For Christmas."
In addition to their performance, the band chatted with TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin about writing and playing the song together as a family, Eisele discovering her love of music, generational music connection and more. Watch the performance of the "sweet holiday duet" (Billboard) here.
Written by Scott, her husband Chris Tyrrell and Eisele Kaye, the idea for the song was sparked by a family conversation about an advent calendar, and how - even for grownups - it's hard to wait for Christmas. Produced by Scott, Tyrrell and Ryan Gore, the song's harmony of brassy trombones and hint of jingle bells ignites the Christmas cheer for all ages, "bringing the magic of the holiday season to life throughout the joyous tune" (CountryNow). With behind the scenes clips from the studio recording the song and their Christmas card photoshoot, there "could not be a better way to celebrate familial holiday cheer" (American Songwriter) than the video for "Hard To Wait For Christmas," with countless heartwarming family moments
