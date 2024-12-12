(BBR) Jelly Roll has now garnered a Platinum certification from the RIAA for his 2024 smash single "I Am Not Okay"-as announced today. The song graces his blockbuster Billboard 200 #1 critically acclaimed sophomore country album, Beautifully Broken.
Jelly Roll co-wrote "I Am Not Okay" with Taylor Phillips, Ashley Gorley, and Casey Brown with Zach Crowell serving as producer. The single is currently nominated for two GRAMMY Awards at the upcoming 67th annual GRAMMY Awards taking place on February 2, 2025.
Since arriving in June, it has soared as one of his biggest songs to date and an empowering mental health anthem. The single cracked the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100, reaching #14. Additionally, it captured #1 on the Billboard US Country Airplay Chart and Mediabase Aircheck chart for multiple weeks as his sixth #1 entry on the respective chart. It also vaulted into the Top 3 of the Billboard US Hot Country Songs chart. Check out his performance of "I Am Not Okay" on the PBS series "Austin City Limits'" 50th Anniversary Season below:
Jelly Roll Releases 'Run It' Video
OneRepublic Recruit Jelly Roll For New Version Of 'Hurt'
Jelly Roll Shares New Song 'Run It' For Sonic the Hedgehog 3
Post Malone Presents: The BIG ASS Stadium Tour Featuring Jelly Roll
System Of A Down Add Second Nights With Korn, Avenged Sevenfold and Deftones- Queen, AC/DC, Journey Lead AXS TV New Year's Eve Concert Marathon- more
Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Nickelback Lead Boardwalk Rock Lineup- Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Share 'Under The Stars' Video- more
Jelly Roll's 'I Am Not Okay' Goes Platinum- Yellowstone Star Ryan Bingham Unplugs For 'A Song For The Stone' Preview- more
Akon, David Guetta, & Hypaton Team Up For 'Beautiful Day' Remix- Glass Animals Share Live Performance Video Of Gorge Show- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Beatles Vinyl Box Set
Holiday Gift Guide: Joolca HOTTAP Nomad Kit And More
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Gibson Partners with Searchlight Pictures For Bob Dylan Film 'A Complete Unknown'
LANDMVRKS Announce 'The Darkest Place I've Ever Been' Album With Double Single
System Of A Down Add Second Night Stadium shows With Korn, Avenged Sevenfold and Deftones
Queen, AC/DC, Journey Lead AXS TV New Year's Eve Concert Marathon
Dave Navarro & Billy Morrison Announce Above Ground Benefit Concert Initial Guests
Mob Rules Begin Work On New Album under New Record Deal
Chuck Ragan Taking his tales of 'Love And Lore' On Road In 2025
Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks Preview Live Package