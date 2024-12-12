Jelly Roll's 'I Am Not Okay' Goes Platinum

(BBR) Jelly Roll has now garnered a Platinum certification from the RIAA for his 2024 smash single "I Am Not Okay"-as announced today. The song graces his blockbuster Billboard 200 #1 critically acclaimed sophomore country album, Beautifully Broken.

Jelly Roll co-wrote "I Am Not Okay" with Taylor Phillips, Ashley Gorley, and Casey Brown with Zach Crowell serving as producer. The single is currently nominated for two GRAMMY Awards at the upcoming 67th annual GRAMMY Awards taking place on February 2, 2025.

Since arriving in June, it has soared as one of his biggest songs to date and an empowering mental health anthem. The single cracked the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100, reaching #14. Additionally, it captured #1 on the Billboard US Country Airplay Chart and Mediabase Aircheck chart for multiple weeks as his sixth #1 entry on the respective chart. It also vaulted into the Top 3 of the Billboard US Hot Country Songs chart. Check out his performance of "I Am Not Okay" on the PBS series "Austin City Limits'" 50th Anniversary Season below:

