Kate Hudson Takes the Troubadour During 2025 Grammy Weekend

(BHM) After hosting a jam-packed showcase at SIR during last year's Grammy week and a sold-out show at New York City's Webster Hall this summer, Kate Hudson announced this morning that she will bring "An Evening with Kate Hudson" to the famed Troubadour on Friday, January 31, 2025. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13 at 9am PT.
"The Troubadour is one of the most iconic venues in America and I have been going to shows there my entire life," says the woman who embodied the ultimate muse in Cameron Crowe's Academy Award-winning Almost Famous. "I cannot wait to perform there for the first time, especially during the weekend of the Grammys. It's going to be such a fun night playing some of my original music and a few of my favorite covers. My band and I are ready to rock!"
With Rolling Stone proclaiming of Hudson's debut album Glorious, "one of the year's most pleasant musical surprises, a thoroughly grown-up and strikingly assured collection of guitar-heavy songs that land somewhere between Adele and Sheryl Crow, with Hudson's big, slightly husky voice and deep rock & roll fandom always front and center," SPIN offered, "In the dozen songs on Glorious, she is self-reflective, using her life and growth for source material. Her truth is what's heard on early singles "Talk About Love" and "Live Forever"...a husky-voiced bar crooner and lullaby whispering mother all at once, her sound is part rock chick, part down-home country, with a strong sense of melody rooted firmly in guitar riffs."
Distributed by Virgin Records, home to shape shifters and groundbreakers including Lenny Kravitz, Florence + the Machine, Iggy Pop, Janet Jackson and the Rolling Stones, Hudson the songwriter, and singer, who's invested in making this moment happen, seeks those connections music gave her. Now, on January 31, more people will be able to witness her commitment to music in a live setting.
