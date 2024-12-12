Yellowstone Star Ryan Bingham Unplugs For 'A Song For The Stone' Preview

(VCG) Oscar and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and Yellowstone star Ryan Bingham is set to release his much-anticipated new single, "A Song For The Stone," at Midnight on Friday, December 13th.

The haunting original song marks the first track Bingham has written specifically for and inspired by the acclaimed television series Yellowstone, where he has played the role of "Walker" the past five seasons. Released via The Bingham Recording Co. and distributed by Thirty Tigers. Its release comes just ahead of the Yellowstone season finale, airing Sunday, December 15, at 8/7c on Paramount Network.

As a special preview for fans, Bingham is debuting a campfire acoustic performance of the song starting TODAY. The intimate video, which captures the spirit of the track.

Fans were first introduced to "A Song For The Stone" in Season 5, Episode 9 of Yellowstone, which aired on November 10, 2024. In the moving scene, Bingham's character, "Walker," performs the song around a campfire at the request of "Rip" (Cole Hauser), who asks for a sad song.

While Yellowstone often features Ryan Bingham's music-much of which he performs on-screen in character -"A Song For The Stone" marks the first time the Oscar and Grammy-winning artist has penned an original track specifically for the series. Portraying "Walker" for the past five seasons, Bingham waited deliberately to craft a song that felt genuinely authentic-not just to the story and characters, but to his own experience as part of the Yellowstonefamily. The result is a poignant tribute to the heart and spirit of Yellowstone.

"I'd like to dedicate this song to all the Yellowstone fans out there, all the cast and crew, and all the folks that have made this whole thing possible over the years," said Bingham. "It's been a pretty amazing journey, and I'm honored to just be a part of. It's taken me a while to write this song, but sometimes you've got to live it before you can write it."

Ryan Bingham is no stranger to crafting original music for film and television. In 2010, he earned an Academy Award, Grammy, Golden Globe Award, and Critics' Choice Award for "The Weary Kind," the original song he co-wrote and performed for the 2009 award-winning film Crazy Heart. Serving as the film's pivotal theme, the song was a standout from Bingham's collaboration with Grammy-winning producer T Bone Burnett on the critically acclaimed soundtrack.

"A Song For The Stone" follows the release of Bingham's latest album, Live At Red Rocks, a powerful live recording of his sold-out headline performance at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre this past summer. Backed by The Texas Gentlemen, the 16-song collection-released on November 8, 2024-captures the raw energy and magic of a Ryan Bingham live show, featuring fan favorites and beloved hits such as "Southside of Heaven," "Bread & Water," and "The Weary Kind."

