Coldplay Recut All My Love Video For Dick Van Dyke's 99th Birthday

(Atlantic) Coldplay have today premiered a new, shorter version of the official music video for ALL MY LOVE - featuring additional footage not included in the Directors' Cut of the video released last week - to celebrate the birthday of Hollywood icon Dick Van Dyke, who turns 99 today.

ALL MY LOVE is the latest single from the band's smash hit No. 1 album Moon Music. The video was filmed at Van Dyke's Malibu home, and features the legendary performer - star of classic movies like Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang - looking back at his life, as well as proving he's still got the dance moves which made him a globally-loved star.

To celebrate the music video's release today, Van Dyke appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Show alongside Chris Martin, where the redoubtable 99-year-old described ALL MY LOVE as "so beautiful" and joked that "[Chris] had me doing things I didn't know I could do!". Meanwhile, the Coldplay frontman told Kimmel, "This may be the most fun thing I've ever done."

A longer, seven-minute Directors' Cut version of the video - co-directed by award-winning directors Spike Jonze and Mary Wigmore - was released to huge acclaim last week: with Entertainment Weekly calling it "a monumental feat"; American Songwriter describing it as "heartwarmingly inspiring"; and the BBC labelling it "touching and intimate".

Dick Van Dyke's career has spanned more than 7 decades and earned him 5 Emmys, a Tony, a Grammy, a BAFTA, the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award, induction into in Television Hall of Fame, recognition as a "Disney Legend", a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the adoration of generations of fans.

