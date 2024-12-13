Kenny Chesney's Sun Goes Down Scores 17 CMA Tour Award Nominations

(EBM) Since Kenny Chesney broke the million tickets in a single year touring cycle in 2002, the 8-time Entertainer of the Year has placed a premium on people. His love of No Shoes Nation is boundless, but his commitment to his touring organization is truly worthy of the "road family" name he gave them.

With the Country Music Association announcing their coveted Touring Awards nominations, Chesney's road family brings home a staggering 17 nominations, from Crew of the Year through Unsung Hero; a testament to the team-building, hard work and unbridled joy of inhabiting the war cry: "Who lives like we do? WE DO!"

"When they called me to tell me the news," Chesney raved, "I felt like a bit of slacker. I love my guys and the girls out on the road, in the office and points in between. They fire me up, inspire me to push what we do - and this year was easily the best year we've ever had on the road.

"Whether it's Terry Ford driving the Knoxville bus, Nick Buda beating those drums, Tom Petty's incredible Robert Scovill mixing front of house or rock & roll legend Robin Majors as Unsung Hero, everybody out there gives to the peak, then throws it all at the music when we take the stage. I've got lifers like my longtime manager Clint Higham, who's been here for all of it, my tour manager and best friend growing up David Farmer and who-says-we-can't? production manager Ed Wannebo all making my crazy ideas happen.

"Back home, Mike Betterton at Wasser getting it booked, Richards & Southern making the t-shirts happen, and Janet Buck at Essential Broadcast Media getting the word out, that's some anchor," the East Tennessee songwriter/superstar continued. "Add in the Swiss Army knife Jill Trunnell, who hangs from stadium signs, as photographer, business manager Renee Allen who makes it all add up, Jay Cooper cutting all that live video together, Philip Ealy lighting so everyone can see - and our stage manager Tom Nisun, who not only came up with 'Who lives like we do? We do,' but runs a short order burger grill on the back of our stadium stages, we're talking some pretty unbelievable people out there."

Having spent two decades building a crew that's one of the most beloved by all the venues on the road, Chesney has empowered his teams to reach further, defy convention and create new ways of creating the best night of the summer for the citizens of No Shoes Nation. Whether the vibe, the sound, the look or the way people come together, the Sun Goes Down 2024 crew sought to create a space where love was all, music rocked and memories were made.

With well over 19 million fans played to this century, nearly a billion and a half dollars generated, more than 200 stadiums and 1,000 shows played, the man the Los Angeles Times called "The People's Superstar" has established a standard by which he's become one of the true rights of summer - and an artist whose songs have defined what it means to live, love, work and dream across America's heartland.

"We all work hard, play hard, dream hard and rock hard," Chesney allows. "It's great seeing the people who push me, who create this very special environment with me and deliver night after night at the top of their game recognized. I can say 'thank you' over and over again, but when they're acknowledged by the industry where they do this incredible work? To me, that's the highest honor they can have. Seeing so many names of people who've helped build this? That tells you about the Sun Goes Down 2024 team."

Voting for the 2024 CMA Touring Awards is done by the qualified members of the CMA's Industry tier.

SUN GOES DOWN 2024 TOUR CMA Touring Awards Nominees

Crew of the Year: Sun Goes Down Tour crew

Backline Technician of the Year: Terry Fox

Business Manager of the Year: Renee Allen, Arnie Barn, Inc.

Coach/Truck Driver of the Year: Terry Ford

FOH (Front of House) Engineer of the Year: Robert Scovill

Lighting Director of the Year: Philip Ealy

Manager of the Year: Clint Higham, Morris Higham Management

Production Manager of the Year: Ed Wannebo

Publicist of the Year: Janet Buck, Essential Broadcast Media

Stage Manager of the Year: Tom Nisun

Support Services Company of the Year: Richards & Southern

Talent Agent of the Year: Mike Betterton, Wasserman Music

Tour Manager of the Year: David Farmer

Touring Musician of the Year: Nick Buda (drums)

Tour Videographer/Photographer of the Year: Jill Trunnell

Tour Video Director of the Year: Jay Cooper

Unsung Hero of the Year: Robin Majors

Related Stories

Kenny Chesney Says Goodbye To Sun Goes Down Tour

Kenny Chesney Rocks Night 3 At Gillette Stadium

Kenny Chesney Has 5 Guests At Record Setting Gillette Stadium Concert

Kenny Chesney Kicks Off Gillette Stadium Three-Night Stand

News > Kenny Chesney