Neil Young Back 'On The Beach' For 50th Anniversary

(Reprise) Neil Young revisits his 1974 seminal classic album On The Beach celebrating its 50th anniversary. In the first half of the 1970s as Young was recording collections of songs that would each take on an aura of their own, ON THE BEACH became its own achievement. It followed the release of 1972's studio masterpiece HARVEST, which reached Number 1 on the Billboard sales chart and then Fall 1973's live recording TIME FADES AWAY. This new anniversary limited edition of ON THE BEACH will be pressed on clear vinyl, with "50" added to the front cover to mark the passage of time.
The songs range from "See The Sky About To Rain" to "Ambulance Blues," and explore the evolving counterculture of the era in ways which had not been done. These were songs that he took into a new realm of where he and the country were going, and where that would take them.
ON THE BEACH became a very special moment in the musical history of Young. It was his fifth studio album, and was recorded with a stellar range of musicians, including Crazy Horse's rhythm section Billy Talbot (bass) and Ralph Molina (drums), along with other key players Ben Keith, Tim Drummond, Rusty Kershaw, David Crosby, Graham Nash, George Whitsell (The Rockets) along with help from Levon Helm and Rick Danko of The Band. Sessions were held at Young's Broken Arrow Ranch in Northern California and Sunset Sound in Hollywood, and there was a definite feeling of expanding elements of musical styles being added to the playbook. This was Young at his most adventurous, and pointed to several new musical directions for him, yet to be defined.
ON THE BEACH 50 is available at the Greedy Hand Store at Neil Young Archives (NYA) and music retailers everywhere. All Greedy Hand Store purchases come with free hi-res digital audio downloads from the NYA Download Store.
ON THE BEACH Tracklisting:
Side One:
Walk On
See the Sky About To Rain
Revolution Blues
For The Turnstiles
Vampire Blues
Side Two:
On The Beach
Motion Pictures
Ambulance Blues
Neil Young 'On The Beach' Again For 50th Anniversary
Neil Young and Stephen Stills Lead Harvest Moon Concert Lineup
Neil Young To Release Four Classic Titles From The Official Release Series Volume 5
Songs From Neil Young's Archives Vol. III (1976-1987) To Premiere on SiriusXM's Deep Tracks
Metallica To Stream Helping Hands Concert Online- Stream David Gilmour's 'The Piper's Call Live Around The World'- more
System Of A Down Add Second Nights With Korn, Avenged Sevenfold and Deftones- Queen, AC/DC, Journey Lead AXS TV New Year's Eve Concert Marathon- more
Kenny Chesney's Sun Goes Down Scores 17 CMA Tour Award Nominations- Parker McCollum Expands What Kinda Man Tour- more
Coldplay Recut All My Love Video For Dick Van Dyke’s 99th Birthday- Wham's Last Christmas 40th Anniversary EP Arrives- Erasure- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Beatles Vinyl Box Set
Holiday Gift Guide: Joolca HOTTAP Nomad Kit And More
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Metallica To Stream Helping Hands Concert Online
Stream David Gilmour's 'The Piper's Call Live Around The World'
Pennywise Lead Punk In The Park San Francisco
Neil Young Back 'On The Beach' For 50th Anniversary
Framing Hanley Team With Jeff Hardy To Reimagine 'Hear Me Now'
Billy Morrison Teams With Cypress Hill For 'Phenomenon'
Rivals Sons Streaming Pair Of Aces: Live From Santa Catalina Island (Part 2 Today
The Cure Deliver 'Songs Of A Live World'