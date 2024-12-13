Neil Young Back 'On The Beach' For 50th Anniversary

(Reprise) Neil Young revisits his 1974 seminal classic album On The Beach celebrating its 50th anniversary. In the first half of the 1970s as Young was recording collections of songs that would each take on an aura of their own, ON THE BEACH became its own achievement. It followed the release of 1972's studio masterpiece HARVEST, which reached Number 1 on the Billboard sales chart and then Fall 1973's live recording TIME FADES AWAY. This new anniversary limited edition of ON THE BEACH will be pressed on clear vinyl, with "50" added to the front cover to mark the passage of time.

The songs range from "See The Sky About To Rain" to "Ambulance Blues," and explore the evolving counterculture of the era in ways which had not been done. These were songs that he took into a new realm of where he and the country were going, and where that would take them.

ON THE BEACH became a very special moment in the musical history of Young. It was his fifth studio album, and was recorded with a stellar range of musicians, including Crazy Horse's rhythm section Billy Talbot (bass) and Ralph Molina (drums), along with other key players Ben Keith, Tim Drummond, Rusty Kershaw, David Crosby, Graham Nash, George Whitsell (The Rockets) along with help from Levon Helm and Rick Danko of The Band. Sessions were held at Young's Broken Arrow Ranch in Northern California and Sunset Sound in Hollywood, and there was a definite feeling of expanding elements of musical styles being added to the playbook. This was Young at his most adventurous, and pointed to several new musical directions for him, yet to be defined.

ON THE BEACH 50 is available at the Greedy Hand Store at Neil Young Archives (NYA) and music retailers everywhere. All Greedy Hand Store purchases come with free hi-res digital audio downloads from the NYA Download Store.

ON THE BEACH Tracklisting:

Side One:

Walk On

See the Sky About To Rain

Revolution Blues

For The Turnstiles

Vampire Blues

Side Two:

On The Beach

Motion Pictures

Ambulance Blues

