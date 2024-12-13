Parker McCollum Expands What Kinda Man Tour

(TPR) Country music superstar, Parker McCollum, has just announced additional dates for his upcoming What Kinda Man Tour - which is kicking off in January of 2025.

The 16 newly announced shows will carry the tour throughout the summer and across the country as McCollum plays some of the best outdoor venues and Country music festivals set for 2025.

Joining Parker on this run will be Ashley Cooke+, Corey Smith*, Hudson Westbrook^, Laci Kaye Booth#, Kameron Marlowe>, Steve Earle with Reckless Kelly&, Randy Rogers Band2, and Vincent Mason%.

Be sure to tune-in on New Year's Eve while Parker headlines from The Brooklyn Bowl as part of CBS' New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash. The five-hour special will air live and stream on Paramount + on December 31st (7pm - 9pm CT and 9:30pm -12:30pm CT).

Newly added What Kinda Man Tour Dates:

6.26.25

Richmond, VA

Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront*#

6.27.25

Wilmington, NC

Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park*%

7.17.25

Franklin, TN

FirstBank Amphitheater%

7.19.25

Dallas, TX

Dos Equis Pavilion&%

7.24.25

Bossier City, LA

Brookshire Grocery Arena>#

7.25.25

Birmingham, AL

Coca-Cola Amphitheater>#

7.26.25

Orange Beach, AL

The Wharf Amphitheater2#

7.31.25

Morrison, CO

Red Rocks Amphitheater>^

8.1.25

West Valley City, UT

Maverik Center>^

8.2.25

Missoula, MT

Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater>^

8.14.25

Fresno, CA

Selland Arena at Fresno Convention Center+%

8.15.25

San Jose, CA

SAP Center at San Jose+%

8.16.25

Murphys, CA

Ironstone Amphitheater +%

8.21.25

Airway Heights, WA

Northern Quest Resort & Casino+%

8.22.25

Ridgefield, WA

RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater+%

8.23.25

Abbotsford, BC, Canda

Abbotsford Centre+%

