Rivals Sons Streaming Pair Of Aces: Live From Santa Catalina Island (Part 2 Today

(SRO) Rival Sons' live concert album Pair Of Aces: Live From Santa Catalina Island (Part 2) is out today on both YouTube and all audio streaming platforms. It features the performance of their 2010 self-titled EP which was recorded by 9x GRAMMY Award-winning producer Dave Cobb and led to the band first being signed. It includes fan-favorite tracks such as "Get What's Coming," "Torture," "Radio," "Sacred Tongue," and "Soul." The YouTube premiere will be followed by a live Q&A/afterparty with frontman Jay Buchanan and guitarist Scott Holiday at 2:00 P.M. ET.

In June 2021, RIVAL SONS delivered two live performances from Catalina Island, CA which were streamed via VEEPS to fans at home across the world, many of whom were still in lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Both performances are available to stream visually and digitally for the first time. PAIR OF ACES: LIVE FROM SANTA CATALINA ISLAND (PART 1) features the full performance of their 2009 album Before The Fire was released in November.

Drummer Michael Miley states: "Night two of our trip to Catalina Island! We set up in the historic Avalon theater and it was like we were transported to another era. The theater has insane old school acoustics. You can hear someone whisper from 90 feet away like they're directly in your ear; it was nostalgic. And dusting off the EP, especially during a pandemic, was a respite as well as a funky good time!"

Holiday elaborates on both releases: "In recognition of the 10-year anniversary of our first 2 albums, we played each album in its entirety over 2 different nights. One night in the ballroom (in the round!) performing Before the Fire, and the next night we played the self-titled record in the old movie theatre. It was every bit as cool and interesting as I'd hoped. A real honor and pleasure to fill this beautiful place with sound. The director did a great job capturing it for everyone to share in the experience with us and now it will be available to listen and watch anytime you'd like."

Related Stories

Rival Sons Preview 'A Pair Of Aces: Live From Santa Catalina Island'

Rival Sons Make Triumphant Return Home

Black Stone Cherry To Miss Tonight's Rival Sons and Clutch Concert

Cruise News: Good News for ShipRocked 2025 Cruisers

News > Rival Sons