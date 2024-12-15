Ben Kweller Shares 'Optimystic' Single To Announce New Album

(BHM) Ben Kweller has announced the release of Cover The Mirrors, his first new music since the sudden passing of his 16-year old son Dorian Zev in 2023. The much-beloved Texas-based singer-songwriter's seventh studio album arrives via The Noise Company on Friday, May 30, 2025, honoring Dorian's 19th birthday.

"This is the most personal, emotionally raw project I've ever worked on," says Ben Kweller. "When Dorian died in 2023 I was overcome with the need to make music. I didn't care what came out of me because it was the only way I could find peace in my earth-shattering grief. It's hard not to focus on everything I've lost and in the depths of my sorrow I realized that something was gained. I can only describe it as an additional layer in the spectrum of understanding. My highs are higher and my lows are lower. My love is deeper and my calling is stronger. Cover The Mirrors is helping me cope with my new reality and these songs are part of that journey."

Ben Kweller has been an open book throughout his illustrious career. His songs hold a nostalgic quality that takes you to a time and a place, happy or sad. Cover The Mirrors now sees Kweller walking through the fire of heartbreaking grief with intention and purpose. Recorded October 2024 at NoiseCo Studio in Dripping Springs, TX with tour mates Chris Mintz-Plasse (bass) and Ryan Dean (drums), the 12-song collection features guest performances by an array of friends and fellow musicians, including Waxahatchee ("Dollar Store"), MJ Lenderman ("Oh Dorian"), The Flaming Lips ("Killer Bee"), and Jason Schwartzman's highly acclaimed mid-aughts musical project Coconut Records ("Depression"). Despite the profound heartache and sadness that has filled the years since Dorian's passing, Kweller's open-eyed honesty about grief and loss has been an inspiration to people around the world. Now, with Cover The Mirrors, Ben Kweller devotes that deep well of emotions to his music, offering a chance to witness one of the great singer/songwriters at their creative peak.

Kweller will mark the arrival of Cover The Mirrors with a North American headline run. The first leg of the Cover The Mirrors Tour gets underway April 15 at Atlanta, GA's Purgatory at The Masquerade and then travels through a May 3 homecoming at Austin, TX's historic Scoot Inn. The tour's second leg begins July 10 at Aspen, CO's Belly Up and then culminates at Phoenix, AZ's Crescent Ballroom on July 26. Highlights along the way include stops at such vaunted venues as Nashville, TN's The Basement East (April 16), New York City's Bowery Ballroom (April 19), Chicago, IL's Lincoln Hall (April 26), Denver, CO's Bluebird Theater (July 11), and West Hollywood, CA's iconic Troubadour (July 23). Tickets for all announced dates are on sale now.

