Michael Marcagi Says 'Keep Me Honest' With New Single

(Warner) Concluding 2024 on a high note, singer, songwriter and storyteller Michael Marcagi unveils an upbeat and undeniable new single entitled "Keep Me Honest" out now.

About the song, Marcagi explains, "'Keep Me Honest' is a song I wrote about the people in your life that keep you grounded and are consistent no matter what changes are going on."

Handclaps set the tempo for the track, while effusive acoustic guitar complements his dynamic vocals. The tune revolves around a foot-stomping hook as he assures, "Yeah, you keep me honest." Michael's distinctly hummable electric guitar solo tops off the bridge with style and spirit.

It drops on the heels of "Good Enough." After making its debut on Spotify's coveted "New Music Friday" playlist, the latter has already amassed 1.6 million Spotify streams and counting. Holler applauded how "Marcagi's new single combines the Ohio native's penchant for aching, intricate lyricism with a soaring, stadium-ready hook, which join together for a track that ensures the anticipation remains sky-high ahead of his debut." Plus, he sat down with The Music Universe for an extensive podcast interview.

Additionally, Marcagi has announced a run of US headline dates for Spring 2025. Kicking off on February 11 at Higher Ground Ballroom in Burlington, VT, the tour includes stops in Boston, New York City, Chicago, Denver and Los Angeles before concluding on March 22 at Music Box in San Diego. Shortly after wrapping up in the US, Marcagi will be supporting The Lumineers on their EU/UK arena tour in April and May. See the full list of dates below, and click HERE to purchase tickets.

"Good Enough" landed in the wake of the recent fan-favorite "Tear It All Apart." Upon release, it graced Spotify's "New Music Friday" and earned critical acclaim. HITS professed, "Its melancholy verses give way to a rousing, redemptive chorus. The buzz on Marcagi is getting louder; he's a true-blue story teller." Flaunt Magazine observed, "Quite the lyricist, evoking an inspiring and relatable feeling - resonating deeply, and immediately , with those who hear it."

Related Stories

News > Michael Marcagi