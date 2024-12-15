Michael Marcagi Says 'Keep Me Honest' With New Single

(Warner) Concluding 2024 on a high note, singer, songwriter and storyteller Michael Marcagi unveils an upbeat and undeniable new single entitled "Keep Me Honest" out now.
About the song, Marcagi explains, "'Keep Me Honest' is a song I wrote about the people in your life that keep you grounded and are consistent no matter what changes are going on."
Handclaps set the tempo for the track, while effusive acoustic guitar complements his dynamic vocals. The tune revolves around a foot-stomping hook as he assures, "Yeah, you keep me honest." Michael's distinctly hummable electric guitar solo tops off the bridge with style and spirit.
It drops on the heels of "Good Enough." After making its debut on Spotify's coveted "New Music Friday" playlist, the latter has already amassed 1.6 million Spotify streams and counting. Holler applauded how "Marcagi's new single combines the Ohio native's penchant for aching, intricate lyricism with a soaring, stadium-ready hook, which join together for a track that ensures the anticipation remains sky-high ahead of his debut." Plus, he sat down with The Music Universe for an extensive podcast interview.
Additionally, Marcagi has announced a run of US headline dates for Spring 2025. Kicking off on February 11 at Higher Ground Ballroom in Burlington, VT, the tour includes stops in Boston, New York City, Chicago, Denver and Los Angeles before concluding on March 22 at Music Box in San Diego. Shortly after wrapping up in the US, Marcagi will be supporting The Lumineers on their EU/UK arena tour in April and May. See the full list of dates below, and click HERE to purchase tickets.
"Good Enough" landed in the wake of the recent fan-favorite "Tear It All Apart." Upon release, it graced Spotify's "New Music Friday" and earned critical acclaim. HITS professed, "Its melancholy verses give way to a rousing, redemptive chorus. The buzz on Marcagi is getting louder; he's a true-blue story teller." Flaunt Magazine observed, "Quite the lyricist, evoking an inspiring and relatable feeling - resonating deeply, and immediately , with those who hear it."
Kid Rock To Work With AG To Fix 'Fiasco Of Buying Concert Tickets'- Sum 41 Giving Away Trip To Their Final Concert- more
Metallica To Stream Helping Hands Concert Online- Stream David Gilmour's 'The Piper's Call Live Around The World'- more
Kenny Chesney's Sun Goes Down Scores 17 CMA Tour Award Nominations- Parker McCollum Expands What Kinda Man Tour- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Beatles Vinyl Box Set
Holiday Gift Guide: Joolca HOTTAP Nomad Kit And More
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Jason Bonham Reveals Why He Launched Led Zeppelin Evening
Don Dokken Leads Additions To Jack Russell Tribute Show
Ben Kweller Shares 'Optimystic' Single To Announce New Album
The Rolling Stones Shared Video From Hackney Diamonds Tour Launch (2024 In Review)
Rush Star Geddy Lee And Alex Lifeson Have Been Jamming Band's Classic Songs (2024 In Review)
Steve Perry Reimagined Journey Classic With The Effect (2024 In Review)
Ritchie Blackmore Tributed Guitar Pioneer Duane Eddy (2024 In Review)
Post Malone Teamed With Morgan Wallen For 'I Had Some Help' (2024 In Review)