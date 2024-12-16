Big Big Train Stream Winter Version Of 'Brew & Burgh'

(RAM) To celebrate the fifteenth anniversary of the original release of their sixth album The Underfall Yard, Big Big Train have today released a new 'Winter Version' of the song Brew & Burgh.

The original version of the track was first released as part of the re-mixed and expanded re-issue of The Underfall Yard in spring 2021 and is regarded by the band as forming an important part of the definitive version of the album.

"The Underfall Yard was a pivotal album for Big Big Train," drummer Nick D'Virgilio comments. "It was our late, great friend David Longdon's debut for the band and represented the start of an upwards curve, which apart from leading us to record a series of great albums, eventually resulted in us playing live from 2015 onwards."

"Brew & Burgh has a universal message, but it's also a very personal song and has become even more poignant following the loss of David in late 2021," adds bassist Gregory Spawton. "As a band we've been through a lot over the last few years and we are very grateful that our audience has been there for us. In this season of goodwill we thought that releasing what we've called a 'Winter Version' of the song with a new arrangement would be a nice way to thank our fans for their steadfast support."

"I love the original version of Brew & Burgh," says lead vocalist Alberto Bravin. "We didn't want to simply re-record the song but instead decided to re-arrange it to suit the winter season. Oskar Holldorff played a lovely piano part, Clare Lindley supplied some beautiful violin and Paul Mitchell, who toured with us in the autumn, makes his recording debut with us playing trumpet on this song."

