Big Big Train Stream Winter Version Of 'Brew & Burgh'

(RAM) To celebrate the fifteenth anniversary of the original release of their sixth album The Underfall Yard, Big Big Train have today released a new 'Winter Version' of the song Brew & Burgh.
The original version of the track was first released as part of the re-mixed and expanded re-issue of The Underfall Yard in spring 2021 and is regarded by the band as forming an important part of the definitive version of the album.
"The Underfall Yard was a pivotal album for Big Big Train," drummer Nick D'Virgilio comments. "It was our late, great friend David Longdon's debut for the band and represented the start of an upwards curve, which apart from leading us to record a series of great albums, eventually resulted in us playing live from 2015 onwards."
"Brew & Burgh has a universal message, but it's also a very personal song and has become even more poignant following the loss of David in late 2021," adds bassist Gregory Spawton. "As a band we've been through a lot over the last few years and we are very grateful that our audience has been there for us. In this season of goodwill we thought that releasing what we've called a 'Winter Version' of the song with a new arrangement would be a nice way to thank our fans for their steadfast support."
"I love the original version of Brew & Burgh," says lead vocalist Alberto Bravin. "We didn't want to simply re-record the song but instead decided to re-arrange it to suit the winter season. Oskar Holldorff played a lovely piano part, Clare Lindley supplied some beautiful violin and Paul Mitchell, who toured with us in the autumn, makes his recording debut with us playing trumpet on this song."
Big Big Train Announce Live In '25 The Likes Of Us North American Tour
Big Big Train Remix And Expand 'Bard' For Reissue
Big Big Train Share 'The Connection Plan' Live Video
Big Big Train Preview 'A Flare On The Lens' With 'Love Is The Light' Video
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Surprises Lady Gaga On A Carpool Karaoke Christmas- Matt Sorum Turned Down Guns N' Roses Reunion Invite- more
Kid Rock To Work With AG To Fix 'Fiasco Of Buying Concert Tickets'- Sum 41 Giving Away Trip To Their Final Concert- more
Kenny Chesney's Sun Goes Down Scores 17 CMA Tour Award Nominations- Parker McCollum Expands What Kinda Man Tour- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Health and Beauty
Holiday Gift Guide: Beatles Vinyl Box Set
Holiday Gift Guide: Joolca HOTTAP Nomad Kit And More
Accept's 'Balls To The Wall' Gets All-Star Reimagining
Dying Fetus and Cradle Of Filth Lead 2025 Chaos & Carnage Tour
The Melvins Announce 2025 Spring Break Tour
Emo Nite Share Free Grave Rave Mixtape Vol 1
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Surprises Lady Gaga On A Carpool Karaoke Christmas
Matt Sorum Turned Down Guns N' Roses Reunion Invite
Big Big Train Stream Winter Version Of 'Brew & Burgh'
Singled Out: Wonderly's Plaid Pantry