Celebrating Bob Dylan: The Aronowitz Archive, T Bone Burnett, & More Auction Announced

(MPG) Julien's Auctions announced the forthcoming auction "Celebrating Bob Dylan: The Aronowitz Archive, T Bone Burnett, & More" will be held at the Musician's Hall of Fame & Museum in Nashville, TN on Saturday, January 18, 2025.

The auction features 60 items, 50 of these from journalist Al Aronowitz's personal archive including two pages containing three progressive typewritten drafts of the lyrics to "Mr. Tambourine Man" (estimate: $400,000-$600,000), an early Dylan oil painting from 1968 ($200,000-$300,000), a 1963 handbill from his first major headline performance at Town Hall in New York City ($1,500-$2,000), early vintage photographs, original sketches and much more.

The auction also includes a 1983 Fender Telecaster made for and owned by Bob Dylan ($80,000-$120,000) and signed handwritten lyrics for "Blowin' In The Wind" ($15,000-$20,000). Find a full list of items with photos and descriptions via Julien's Auctions website.

The auction is highlighted by a one-of-one Ionic Original disc of Bob Dylan's new studio recording of "The Times They Are A-Changin'" (estimate: $400,000-$600,000), from a special session with multi-Grammy winning producer T Bone Burnett. The auction marks the second public sale of an Ionic Original recording following "Blowin' In The Wind" in 2022.

About the auction, Myles Aronowitz, son of Al, explains: "Billie Holiday, Miles Davis, Mick Jagger, Jerry Garcia, Carole King... My Father was this incredible connector. He was much more than a journalist, he understood what these artists were trying to do. He didn't just meet these cultural icons, he brought them together. He introduced Allen Ginsberg to Bob Dylan, Bob Dylan to The Beatles. My Father was the one who turned The Beatles on for the first time. He connected Jimi Hendrix with Miles Davis, Nico with Lou Reed. He wasn't just a writer with a powerbase as a New York columnist; Al had this unique kind of magic. He made these introductions that went on to shape culture itself. It was more than power or influence-there was something truly magical about what he did. The collection represents my Father's instinctive ability to identify and connect with greatness. Each item is evidence of this, and how with his magic, he literally brought you into the room!"

About the Ionic Original, T Bone Burnett explains, "Hearing Bob Dylan sing 'The Times They Are A-Changin'' sixty years after he wrote it is a moving experience. The times, have, in fact changed, and the listener can hear the gravity and the consequence of the sixty years of life that have passed since he first wrote and recorded the song. Although Bob's earlier version of this song is, of course, a classic recording, to my way of listening, this Ionic Original is the definitive version of this indelible song."

n honor of "Celebrating Bob Dylan," a special exhibition showcasing highlights from the Al Aronowitz collection will run from Wednesday, December 18, through Friday, January 17. The auction will follow on January 18th at 10 a.m. CT from the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum. Items exhibited include; Dylan signed harmonica, original typewritten lyrics to "Mr. Tambourine Man," a 1968 original oil painting, a Fender Telecaster, a screenworn embellished Levi's denim jacket from the 1987 film Hearts of Fire, rare early show programs and posters, sketches and photographs of Dylan that document the zeitgeist of the era. This is the only time the entire collection will be on display to the public.

