Emo Supergroup Suburban Eyes Share '4AM' Video

(CC) Suburban Eyes are excited to present the music video for "4AM" from the release of the indie trio's self-titled debut album out now. With nods to both Toad The Wet Sprocket's Fear album and the announcement of the death of Wayne Shorter, the video for "4AM" itself celebrates the joy and innocence of independent childhood experiences.

"The audience is given a glimpse into a day in the life of three cousins exploring their unrestricted freedom on a sunny summer day," John Anderson of Suburban Eyes said. "The memories and relationships of youth can stay with us forever and have a lasting impact on our perspectives as we struggle to navigate adulthood in the modern age."

"I had a cassette copy of the Toad the Wet Sprocket's 'Fear' in high school and the song "Is It For Me" really resonated with me for some reason," Eric Richter of Suburban Eyes adds. "I had a very vivid picture of how the lyrics looked like played out in my mind. '4AM' is in that spirit."

He continues, "I named it '4AM' after reading the announcement of Wayne Shorter's death that read, 'Today at 4 a.m., Wayne Shorter peacefully continued on his immense journey into the unknown.' I thought that was pretty so I used the time of his death as a tribute of sorts and because it fit the subject matter of the song. After the song was mixed and finished, I revisited the Toad The Wet Sprocket song and, coincidentally, the meeting time of the characters in the story is 4 a.m. There are some paths you cannot avoid."

Related Stories

Hear Emo Supergroup Suburban Eyes' New Song 'Floyd'

Emo Supergroup Suburban Eyes Release 'Headlight Torches' Video

News > Suburban Eyes