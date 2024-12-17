Emo Supergroup Suburban Eyes Share '4AM' Video

(CC) Suburban Eyes are excited to present the music video for "4AM" from the release of the indie trio's self-titled debut album out now. With nods to both Toad The Wet Sprocket's Fear album and the announcement of the death of Wayne Shorter, the video for "4AM" itself celebrates the joy and innocence of independent childhood experiences.
"The audience is given a glimpse into a day in the life of three cousins exploring their unrestricted freedom on a sunny summer day," John Anderson of Suburban Eyes said. "The memories and relationships of youth can stay with us forever and have a lasting impact on our perspectives as we struggle to navigate adulthood in the modern age."
"I had a cassette copy of the Toad the Wet Sprocket's 'Fear' in high school and the song "Is It For Me" really resonated with me for some reason," Eric Richter of Suburban Eyes adds. "I had a very vivid picture of how the lyrics looked like played out in my mind. '4AM' is in that spirit."
He continues, "I named it '4AM' after reading the announcement of Wayne Shorter's death that read, 'Today at 4 a.m., Wayne Shorter peacefully continued on his immense journey into the unknown.' I thought that was pretty so I used the time of his death as a tribute of sorts and because it fit the subject matter of the song. After the song was mixed and finished, I revisited the Toad The Wet Sprocket song and, coincidentally, the meeting time of the characters in the story is 4 a.m. There are some paths you cannot avoid."
Hear Emo Supergroup Suburban Eyes' New Song 'Floyd'
Emo Supergroup Suburban Eyes Release 'Headlight Torches' Video
Static-X Announce 2025 Tour with GWAR, dope and A Killer's Confession- Steve Perry Shares Yule Log Video For 'The Season 3'- Kim Dracula and HANABIE Tour- more
Kid Rock To Work With AG To Fix 'Fiasco Of Buying Concert Tickets'- Sum 41 Giving Away Trip To Their Final Concert- more
Travis Tritt Announces 2025 U.S. Tour- The Steve Martin Annual Banjo Prize Announces Two Winners for 2024- more
Sweet Relief Announces All-Star Benefit Concert Honoring Joan Baez- Big Time Rush Hit The Ice For Holiday Extravaganza- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Health and Beauty
Holiday Gift Guide: Beatles Vinyl Box Set
Holiday Gift Guide: Joolca HOTTAP Nomad Kit And More
Keith Roth Previews Debut Solo Album With 'I Don't Feel Like Thinking Today'
Emo Supergroup Suburban Eyes Share '4AM' Video
Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne Plot New Hollywood & N9ne Tour Leg
Fozzy Plots 25th Anniversary Tour
Celebrating Bob Dylan: The Aronowitz Archive, T Bone Burnett, & More Auction Announced
Steven Wilson Announce 4K Release Of Home Invasion: In Concert at the Royal Albert Hall
Kim Dracula and HANABIE Launching North American Coheadline Tour
G3 Share Joe Satriani's 'Big Bad Moon' From Reunion Album