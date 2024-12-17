Keith Roth Previews Debut Solo Album With 'I Don't Feel Like Thinking Today'

(Chipster) Lead singer and guitarist with The Dictators and Frankenstein 3000. A veteran musician and song writer for more than 30 years, Keith Roth has recorded on over 50 records as well as producing, performing, touring and writing with many music icons. Since 2003, Keith Roth is currently the host of Ozzy's Boneyard Ch 38 6pm - midnight EST, Hair Nation Ch 39 12pm - 6pm EST; Producing David Johansen's Mansion of Fun for over 20 years - Airing on The Spectrum Ch 28 12am - 3am EST.

Now Roth is embarking on his solo career releasing his first ever solo album The Law Of Diminished Returns in March 2025 through Deko Entertainment. The first single from the album "I Don't Feel Like Thinking Today!" was released on December 6th with accompanying lyric video. Roth had this to say about the album opener, "One of those tunes that you write in 5 minutes. Being in the thick of an album. I knew I needed an opener although it sounds very poppy the message is honest. Literally one of those days, an overload of news, questioning why people would want their future decided by someone other than themselves. Having faith in the faithless. The phrase just came out and the flood gates opened!"

The Law Of Diminished Returns contains 11 songs and features guest appearances by former Blue Oyster Cult drummer Albert Bouchard, Angel guitarist Punky Meadows, and Dictators/Manowar guitarist Ross the Boss. It will be available on CD and Limited-Edition Blue Vinyl.

