Aerosmith's Tom Hamilton Returns With Close Enemies

(OMG) Close Enemies, a powerhouse band featuring legendary musicians Tom Hamilton, multiple Grammy winner, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, and bassist of the biggest-selling American rock band of all time, Aerosmith, is joined by legendary drummer Tony Brock (The Babys and Rod Stewart), touring veterans Peter Stroud (Sheryl Crow and Don Henley) and Trace Foster on guitar, and singer Chasen Hampton, who has been singing professionally since the age of 11, as a member and co-host of the famed 90s Mickey Mouse Club and pop group The Party, proudly announce their signing with TLG|ROCK for management and label services. The record will be distributed through Virgin Music Group.

Unlike the name suggests, these five guys are close friends, each with an illustrious musical career. The band will release their debut single "Sound Of A Train" on January 17th and will be playing shows in support.

Tom Hamilton (Bass): "We're really excited to be working with TLG/Virgin on the release of the Close Enemies record! They're genuinely as excited about putting it out as we are! Can't wait to see what happens!"

Tony Brock (Drums): "TLG/Virgin are the perfect match for Close Enemies as we are both SUPERGROUPS! Can't wait to see the results!!"

Trace Foster (Guitar): "After spending a year on the writing and recording of this record, we were not going to sign with just anyone to put it out. Once we spoke with Dennis Sanders and his team at TLG/Virgin, we knew we had an ally with the same vision."

Chasen Hampton (Vocals): "Honored to join forces with history! TLG/Virgin/Universal Music Group are all proven visionaries and a perfect fit for this band of brothers. We are excited to get this music heard and be a part of this new family."

Peter Stroud (Guitar): "We could not ask for a better partner with Denny and The Label Group. His experience across all fronts of the industry is a perfect fit for Close Enemies. And I always prefer flying Virgin! It's an honor to be playing with these musical brothers and now working with the ultimate team."

Denny Sanders, CEO of TLG|ROCK: "My good friend Andy Gallagher of the band Overhaul sent me the music. I absolutely loved it, then to find out who's in the band, well that was just icing on the cake. We are all thrilled here at TLG to be working with Close Enemies."

