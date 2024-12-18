Arch Enemy Announce 2025 North American Tour

(AS) Arch Enemy has announced its Spring 2025 North American tour plans to support their forthcoming twelfth studio album, Blood Dynasty which will arrive on March 28 via Century Media Records.

"We can't wait to reconnect with our amazing North American fans this spring," says guitarist Michael Amott. "We're bringing Fit For An Autopsy, Baest, and Thrown Into Exile along for the ride - prepare for an unforgettable night of pure metal mayhem. See you soon!"

The massive tour kicks off on April 14 in San Diego and runs through May 16 in Atlanta, including several stops in Canada. All dates are below, along with key spring festival appearances, such as Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville. Get tickets here.

ARCH ENEMY ON TOUR:

WITH FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY, BAEST, + THROWN INTO EXILE:

4/14 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

4/15 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

4/16 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

4/18 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

4/19 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

4/20 - Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

4/22 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

4/23 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall

4/25 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

4/26 - Denver, CO - Summit

4/28 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

4/29 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

4/30 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre

5/2 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

5/3 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

5/5 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of The Living Arts

5/6 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

5/8 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia*

5/9 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

5/10 - Stroudsburg, PA - The Sherman Theater

5/11 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple**

5/13 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground***

5/15 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville**

5/16 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade***

5/18 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Fest**

*No FFAA But Featuring Martyr

**Festval Appearance

***No BAEST

