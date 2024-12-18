Arch Enemy Announce 2025 North American Tour

(AS) Arch Enemy has announced its Spring 2025 North American tour plans to support their forthcoming twelfth studio album, Blood Dynasty which will arrive on March 28 via Century Media Records.
"We can't wait to reconnect with our amazing North American fans this spring," says guitarist Michael Amott. "We're bringing Fit For An Autopsy, Baest, and Thrown Into Exile along for the ride - prepare for an unforgettable night of pure metal mayhem. See you soon!"
The massive tour kicks off on April 14 in San Diego and runs through May 16 in Atlanta, including several stops in Canada. All dates are below, along with key spring festival appearances, such as Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville. Get tickets here.
ARCH ENEMY ON TOUR:
WITH FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY, BAEST, + THROWN INTO EXILE:
4/14 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
4/15 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
4/16 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
4/18 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
4/19 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
4/20 - Vancouver, BC - The Pearl
4/22 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
4/23 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall
4/25 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
4/26 - Denver, CO - Summit
4/28 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis
4/29 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre
4/30 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre
5/2 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square
5/3 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
5/5 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of The Living Arts
5/6 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
5/8 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia*
5/9 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
5/10 - Stroudsburg, PA - The Sherman Theater
5/11 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple**
5/13 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground***
5/15 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville**
5/16 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade***
5/18 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Fest**
*No FFAA But Featuring Martyr
**Festval Appearance
***No BAEST
Arch Enemy Unleash 'Blood Dynasty' Video
Arch Enemy Stream 'Liars & Thieves' Video
Arch Enemy Announce New Album 'Dream Stealer'
Arch Enemy Part Ways With Jeff Loomis
Static-X Announce 2025 Tour with GWAR, dope and A Killer's Confession- Steve Perry Shares Yule Log Video For 'The Season 3'- Kim Dracula and HANABIE Tour- more
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Surprises Lady Gaga On A Carpool Karaoke Christmas- Matt Sorum Turned Down Guns N' Roses Reunion Invite- more
Travis Tritt Announces 2025 U.S. Tour- The Steve Martin Annual Banjo Prize Announces Two Winners for 2024- more
Sweet Relief Announces All-Star Benefit Concert Honoring Joan Baez- Big Time Rush Hit The Ice For Holiday Extravaganza- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Holiday Gift Guide: Health and Beauty
Holiday Gift Guide: Beatles Vinyl Box Set
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 Induction Ceremony To Be Broadcast On ABC TV
Susanna Hoffs and Elvis Costello Celebrate Keith Richards' Birthday With 'Connection'
Arch Enemy Announce 2025 North American Tour
Singled Out: The Modbeats Cover Of Bob Dylan's Just Like a Woman
Rush Stars Do Surprise Reunion At Gordon Lightfoot Tribute Concert (2024 In Review)
The Offspring Shared Pro-Shot Video Of Ed Sheeran Jam (2024 In Review)
John Lennon's Lost 'Help!' Guitar Sold For Record Price (2024 In Review)
Heart Cancelled Tour For Medical Reasons (2024 In Review)