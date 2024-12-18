Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 Induction Ceremony To Be Broadcast On ABC TV

(VMC) After 22 years of eligibility, Foreigner was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at the 39th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Cleveland, OH, in October. Now, fans can watch the ceremony featuring Foreigner on ABC on January 1, 2025, from 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM EST. The three-song set is performed by the band led by Kelly Hansen featuring guests Demi Lovato, Sammy Hagar, Kelly Clarkson, Slash, Chad Smith, and original band members Lou Gramm, Rick Wills, and Al Greenwood.

Mick Jones said, "I was thrilled to learn of Foreigner's nomination, and this confirmation of our coming membership in the home of my peers is a priceless highlight of my career. The leadership of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Chairman John Sykes, and Nominating Committee Chairman Rick Krim, has brought a new era of inclusivity and relevance that reflects all that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame should be, and we are proud to become a part of it. Long may it continue."

The 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony streamed live on Disney+ for the first time ever; the special on ABC reached over 13 million viewers across linear and streaming, and ABC's New Year's Day telecast was the No. 1 entertainment choice among Adults18-49.

Responsible for some of rock and roll's most enduring anthems including "Juke Box Hero," "Cold As Ice," "Hot Blooded," "Waiting For A Girl Like You," "Feels Like The First Time," "Urgent," "Head Games," "Say You Will," and the worldwide #1 hit, "I Want To Know What Love Is," FOREIGNER still rocks the charts almost 50 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard "Top 200" album success. Streams of FOREIGNER's hits are over 15 million per week.

