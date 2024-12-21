Crossfaith Recruit Enter Shikari, Underoath And More For Hyper Planet Festival

.

(Atom Splitter) Crossfaith proudly present the Hyper Planet 2025 Festival - a celebration of musicians performing their respective crowd favorites on Sunday, February 2. HYPER PLANET will take place at Japan's largest convention center, Makuhari Messe in the 7-8 Hall, and will host bands including but not limited to: Enter Shikari, Underoath, Wargasm, Paledusk, and more.

"From the moment we started Crossfaith, hosting our own festival has always been one of our biggest dreams. With HYPER PLANET, a festival we are proud to host, that dream is now coming true," says Crossfaith's Kenta Koie.

He continues, "This will be a place where artists from around the world, Japanese artists, and people who resonate with music can unite as one. HYPER PLANET breaks the boundaries of traditional rock festivals by featuring music that has shaped us - genres like hip-hop, electronic and more. Here, you'll experience a world where music knows no borders."

Koie finishes, "We are pouring everything into this festival and truly hope the movement we create will reach not only Japan but expand and evolve globally too!"

With multiple nominations over the years for being the Best International Band, CROSSFAITH remain a fixture in the music community and strongly believe in bringing the best bands to every music fan, no matter the destination, and this mentality has brought them around the globe to share the very best from their catalog of five studio albums. So, armed with metalcore favorites and their own tricks up their sleeve, join CROSSFAITH in Japan this February to honor some of the very best to grace the stage.

