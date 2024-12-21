Crossfaith Recruit Enter Shikari, Underoath And More For Hyper Planet Festival

(Atom Splitter) Crossfaith proudly present the Hyper Planet 2025 Festival - a celebration of musicians performing their respective crowd favorites on Sunday, February 2. HYPER PLANET will take place at Japan's largest convention center, Makuhari Messe in the 7-8 Hall, and will host bands including but not limited to: Enter Shikari, Underoath, Wargasm, Paledusk, and more.
"From the moment we started Crossfaith, hosting our own festival has always been one of our biggest dreams. With HYPER PLANET, a festival we are proud to host, that dream is now coming true," says Crossfaith's Kenta Koie.
He continues, "This will be a place where artists from around the world, Japanese artists, and people who resonate with music can unite as one. HYPER PLANET breaks the boundaries of traditional rock festivals by featuring music that has shaped us - genres like hip-hop, electronic and more. Here, you'll experience a world where music knows no borders."
Koie finishes, "We are pouring everything into this festival and truly hope the movement we create will reach not only Japan but expand and evolve globally too!"
With multiple nominations over the years for being the Best International Band, CROSSFAITH remain a fixture in the music community and strongly believe in bringing the best bands to every music fan, no matter the destination, and this mentality has brought them around the globe to share the very best from their catalog of five studio albums. So, armed with metalcore favorites and their own tricks up their sleeve, join CROSSFAITH in Japan this February to honor some of the very best to grace the stage.
Crossfaith Unleash 'My Own Salvation' As Album Arrives
Crossfaith Share 'Warriors' Video
Crossfaith Recruit Wargasm For 'God Speed'
Crossfaith Return With Zero Video and Announced New Guitarist
Amen Frontman Casey Chaos Dead At 59- Jon Bon Jovi Rocks 'Run Rudolph Run' With The Philly Specials- Scott Stapp Scores A Hit With 'Black Butterfly'- more
Stream Metallica's 2024 Helping Hands Concert- Paul McCartney Joined By Ringo and Ronnie Wood At London Concert- more
Dustin Lynch And Friends Benefit Concert A Success- Logan Mac Streams New Single 'Stay At Home Mom'- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Holiday Gift Guide: Health and Beauty
Holiday Gift Guide: Beatles Vinyl Box Set
Amen Frontman Casey Chaos Dead At 59
Rammstein's Till Lindemann Streams New Song 'Meine Welt'
Helmet Digitally Release Move On Featuring Bowie, Beatles, BOC Covers
Jon Bon Jovi Rocks 'Run Rudolph Run' With The Philly Specials
Scott Stapp Scores A Hit With 'Black Butterfly'
Crossfaith Recruit Enter Shikari, Underoath And More For Hyper Planet Festival
Singled Out: Pete Price and The Price Brothers Band
Scott Weiland's Widow Revealed 'Truth' About His Death (2024 In Review)