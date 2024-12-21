Dustin Lynch And Friends Benefit Concert A Success

(BBR) Hosting his annual Dustin Lynch And Friends Benefit Concert at his former high school, Tullahoma High School, for the ninth year on Tuesday night (12/17), Tullahoma, TN-native Dustin Lynch raised over $32K for two local organizations supporting education: Imagination Library of Coffee County, Tennessee (an affiliate of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library) and the Tullahoma Education Foundation for Excellence. Likewise, toys were collected for Toys for Tots for the area.
Marking a career milestone this year by achieving his 10th #1 with current single "Chevrolet (feat. Jelly Roll)," the MULTI-PLATINUM star brought a setlist full of smashes to the SOLD-OUT crowd. Playing chart-toppers inspired by his hometown like 3X PLATINUM "Small Town Boy," he was joined by fellow songwriters from his statement-making sixth studio album, Killed The Cowboy (BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville): Andy Albert, Blake Pendergrass, and Jameson Rodgers, who added their own hits to the round. Lynch's special guests also included Madeline Merlo, as they teamed up to showcase several of his biggest duets, as well as their "Broken Heart Thing" collaboration.
Up next, Lynch will appear alongside CBS anchor Lonnie Quinn to correspond live from New York City's Times Square for the second year in a row during CBS' "NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE'S BIG BASH." Viewers can tune in LIVE December 31 (8:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT, 10:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+.
He'll keep the party going through January, as he celebrates his 10th Anniversary CMP Pool Party at Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa 2025. Bringing the ultimate nautical, Yacht Rock extravaganza to Riviera Cancún, Mexico, Lynch says, "LET'S GET NAUGHTY-CAL," on January 15.
