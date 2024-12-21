Everett Wren Releasing New Album 'Cascades' Next Month

(PR) Everett Wren does not make small music. His songs have a sweeping grandness, like a big sky, even when they're about, or inspired by, small moments. On his latest album, Cascades, releasing Jan. 17, 2025, the Austin-based songwriter, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist taps a deep well of American musical idioms and influences, from Western music and bluegrass to Broadway and traditional folk balladry, to craft songs of startling complexity and precision. He'll perform them at an album release show on Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. at Radio Coffee & Beer (South), 4204 Menchaca Road, Austin. Admission is free.
The self-produced album follows 2022's Porchlight, Wren's solo debut after making a name for himself (as Chris Everett Peterson) in Chalkboard Poets and Lost & Nameless. On Cascades, Wren, who won an Arkansas state fiddling championship as a teen and played first violin in the Arkansas Symphony Youth Orchestra, accompanies his tenor vocals on fiddle, mandolin, percussion and acoustic, electric, resophonic slide and lap steel guitars. He also sings harmony vocals, and on "Angie & Tim Reel" and "Ungrounded," throws in a little clogging - while evoking memories of composer Aaron Copland's timeless "Hoedown."
"The Day Before," another instrumental (inspired by a friend's impending wisdom teeth extraction), offers an equally engaging display of his mandolin virtuosity. Wren's lively rendition of the Irish jig "Banish Misfortune" harks back to summers his family band spent playing a Branson amusement park; during breaks, he would listen to another band that loved playing the tune so much, they named themselves after it.
Cascades also features bassist Taylor Turner, who co-wrote two of its songs, and drummer Sasha K.A., plus several other contributors - including, on "Some Kind of Truth," Kenny Chesney bassist Harmoni Kelley, an alum of Wren-cofounded Lost & Nameless. Another L&N alum, Nathan Quiring, plays keyboards on three tracks, and also co-wrote the winsome love song "Tug at Stars."
Wren loosely characterizes these 11 sometimes playful, sometimes contemplative tracks as folk rock/Americana, but those labels just skim the surface. More than any particular style, these songs express a creative energy unbound by convention. As for their origins, he explains, "This album continues the celebration of the incredible humans who perpetually inspire and encourage me and who channel something from the universe most often decoded through music. These are songs about human journeys through the space-time continuum: the ghosts of who we may have been or may become and who extend beyond cascades of light."
Stream Metallica's 2024 Helping Hands Concert- Paul McCartney Joined By Ringo and Ronnie Wood At London Concert- more
The Replacements' Bob 'Slim' Dunlap Dead At 73- FTC Bans 'Junk Fees' For Concert Tickets- Alice Cooper and Rob Halford Get Animated- more
Dustin Lynch And Friends Benefit Concert A Success- Logan Mac Streams New Single 'Stay At Home Mom'- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Holiday Gift Guide: Health and Beauty
Holiday Gift Guide: Beatles Vinyl Box Set
Jon Bon Jovi Rocks 'Run Rudolph Run' With The Philly Specials
Scott Stapp Scores A Hit With 'Black Butterfly'
Crossfaith Recruit Enter Shikari, Underoath And More For Hyper Planet Festival
Singled Out: Pete Price and The Price Brothers Band
Scott Weiland's Widow Revealed 'Truth' About His Death (2024 In Review)
Motley Crue Don't Have A Reason To Record New Music Says Sixx (2024 In Review)
Ghost's 'Rite Here Rite Now' Was Highest-Grossing Hard Rock Cinema Event In North America (2024 In Review)
Sick of It All Frontman Lou Koller Revealed Cancer Battle (2024 In Review)