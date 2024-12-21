Logan Mac Streams New Single 'Stay At Home Mom'

(BHM) Logan Mac writes with authenticity, diving deep into life's toughest topics. Today, he's excited to share his latest song, "Stay At Home Mom." "Stay At Home Mom" was produced and mixed by 4 time GRAMMY winner Sean Sullivan and features Tammy Rogers of The SteelDrivers on harmony and fiddle.

'Stay At Home Mom' celebrates the often overlooked role of a stay at home moms, acknowledging the sacrifices, love, and dedication they invest in their family.

I wrote 'Stay at home mom' for my wife back when we were in the tough stages of early parenthood with having all young kids and her being a stay at home mom.

The song just captures the everyday chaos of being a mother while also realizing that those days of chaos turn into a memories that become cherished as the kids age and become less dependent on mom.

Related Stories

News > Logan Mac