.

Logan Mac Streams New Single 'Stay At Home Mom'

12-21-2024
Logan Mac Streams New Single 'Stay At Home Mom'

(BHM) Logan Mac writes with authenticity, diving deep into life's toughest topics. Today, he's excited to share his latest song, "Stay At Home Mom." "Stay At Home Mom" was produced and mixed by 4 time GRAMMY winner Sean Sullivan and features Tammy Rogers of The SteelDrivers on harmony and fiddle.

'Stay At Home Mom' celebrates the often overlooked role of a stay at home moms, acknowledging the sacrifices, love, and dedication they invest in their family.

I wrote 'Stay at home mom' for my wife back when we were in the tough stages of early parenthood with having all young kids and her being a stay at home mom.
The song just captures the everyday chaos of being a mother while also realizing that those days of chaos turn into a memories that become cherished as the kids age and become less dependent on mom.

Related Stories
Logan Mac Streams New Single 'Stay At Home Mom'

News > Logan Mac

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Stream Metallica's 2024 Helping Hands Concert- Paul McCartney Joined By Ringo and Ronnie Wood At London Concert- more

The Replacements' Bob 'Slim' Dunlap Dead At 73- FTC Bans 'Junk Fees' For Concert Tickets- Alice Cooper and Rob Halford Get Animated- more

Day In Country

Dustin Lynch And Friends Benefit Concert A Success- Logan Mac Streams New Single 'Stay At Home Mom'- more

Day In Pop

Katy Perry Delivers Expanded 1432- Usher Wraps Up Past, Present, Future North American Tour- more

Reviews

Santa's Jukebox!

Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers

Holiday Gift Guide: Health and Beauty

Holiday Gift Guide: Part 2

Holiday Gift Guide: Beatles Vinyl Box Set

Latest News

Jon Bon Jovi Rocks 'Run Rudolph Run' With The Philly Specials

Scott Stapp Scores A Hit With 'Black Butterfly'

Crossfaith Recruit Enter Shikari, Underoath And More For Hyper Planet Festival

Singled Out: Pete Price and The Price Brothers Band

Scott Weiland's Widow Revealed 'Truth' About His Death (2024 In Review)

Motley Crue Don't Have A Reason To Record New Music Says Sixx (2024 In Review)

Ghost's 'Rite Here Rite Now' Was Highest-Grossing Hard Rock Cinema Event In North America (2024 In Review)

Sick of It All Frontman Lou Koller Revealed Cancer Battle (2024 In Review)