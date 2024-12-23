.

John Lennon Immersive Interactive Fiction Adventure Launched

12-23-2024
John Lennon Immersive Interactive Fiction Adventure Launched

(UMe) The final puzzle piece for the John Lennon Mind Games campaign is a 'Through The Looking Glass Onion' immersive interactive fiction adventure called Escape To Nutopia, where you are John Lennon, awakening in the master bedroom of The Dakota, trying to figure out what to do with your day.

Partly inspired by text-based computer games like Infocom's "The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy" and the pioneering "Colossal Cave Adventure," the experience digs deeply and authentically into John & Yoko's home life, based on thousands of hours of archival research and multimedia evidence. It plays with the nature of perceived realities, memory, time, dreams and illusions whilst remaining deeply grounded in their art, music and history.

The game is a conceptual realization of people "playing those Mind Games together" as written by Lennon on the title track of his 1973 masterpiece album, recently remixed and released in a new GRAMMY-nominated Ultimate Collection.

The game, like wishtreeforyokoono.com, is a collaboration between the John Lennon Estate and Loud Beings. Log on to Escape To Nutopia here.

