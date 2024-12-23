.

Stray Kids Make Music History With Sixth No. 1 On Billboard 200 With 'Hop'

12-23-2024
(Republic) Stray Kids make music history capturing their sixth #1 album on the Billboard 200 with their new album, HOP. The achievement marks the first act ever to debut at #1 with their first six charting albums. In addition, the album captures #1 on the World Albums Chart and Top Album Sales chart.

Since its release, HOP has received rave reviews from press and fans alike. Billboard proclaims, "Stray Kids' dominant run continues with 'HOP'." Meanwhile, Teen Vogue comment on the new single "Walkin On Water" stating it, "arrives with the group's trademark high-octane rap verses, honeyed vocals, and commanding choreography."

Stray Kids' World Tour will include an impressive 25 stadium performances worldwide, including Singapore's National Stadium, Melbourne's Marvel Stadium, Sydney's Allianz Stadium, Kaohsiung National Stadium, Bangkok's National Stadium, Mexico City's Estadio GNP Seguros, Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, New York's Citi Field, Toronto's Rogers Stadium, London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and Paris' Stade de France. The Stray Kids World Tour marks their first full run of stadium dates with 48 shows across 32 cities, solidifying their status as a "global stadium artist". Listen to HOP here.

STRAY KIDS WORLD TOUR 2024 UPCOMING DATES:
Sat Dec 14 - Bangkok - National Stadium
Sat Dec 21 - Jakarta - Indonesia Arena, GBK

STRAY KIDS WORLD TOUR 2025 DATES:
Sat Jan 18 - Hong Kong - AsiaWorld-Arena
Sun Jan 19 - Hong Kong - AsiaWorld-Arena
Thu Mar 27 - Santiago, CL - Estadio Bicentenario La Florida
Fri Mar 28 - Santiago, CL - Estadio Bicentenario La Florida
Tue Apr 1 - Rio de Janeiro, BR - Estádio Nilton Santos
Sat Apr 5 - São Paulo, BR - Estádio MorumBIS
Sun Apr 6 - São Paulo, BR - Estádio MorumBIS
Wed Apr 9 - Lima, PE - Estadio San Marcos
Sat Apr 12 - Mexico City, MMX - Estadio GNP Seguros
Sun Apr 13 - Mexico City, MMX - Estadio GNP Seguros
Sat May 24 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park
Wed May 28 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park
Sat May 31 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
Sun Jun 1 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
Fri Jun 6 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field
Tue Jun 10 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park
Sat Jun 14 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium
Wed Jun 18 - New York City, NY - Citi Field
Thu Jun 19 - New York City, NY - Citi Field
Mon Jun 23 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park
Thu Jun 26 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
Sun Jun 29 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium
Fri Jul 11 - Amsterdam, NL - Johan Cruijff Arena
Tue Jul 15 - Frankfurt, DE - Deutsche Bank Park
Fri Jul 18 - London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Sat Jul 19 - London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tue Jul 22 - Madrid, SP - Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Sat Jul 26 - Paris, FR - Stade de France
Sun Jul 27 - Paris, FR - Stade de France

