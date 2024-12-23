Stray Kids Make Music History With Sixth No. 1 On Billboard 200 With 'Hop'

(Republic) Stray Kids make music history capturing their sixth #1 album on the Billboard 200 with their new album, HOP. The achievement marks the first act ever to debut at #1 with their first six charting albums. In addition, the album captures #1 on the World Albums Chart and Top Album Sales chart.

Since its release, HOP has received rave reviews from press and fans alike. Billboard proclaims, "Stray Kids' dominant run continues with 'HOP'." Meanwhile, Teen Vogue comment on the new single "Walkin On Water" stating it, "arrives with the group's trademark high-octane rap verses, honeyed vocals, and commanding choreography."