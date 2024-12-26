Tab Benoit Setting Sail On Big Easy Cruise Ahead Of 2025 I Hear Thunder Tour Dates

(DDPS) Acclaimed Louisiana Bayou blues guitarist Tab Benoit sets sail on the Big Easy Cruise, departing from Fort Lauderdale on the Holland America Line Eurodam, Sunday, January 5 through Saturday, January 11. Benoit resumes his "I Hear Thunder" 2025 Tour on Friday, January 31 at Tipitina's in New Orleans.

I Hear Thunder was released last August on Benoit's Whiskey Bayou Records label. The award-winning musician's first new album in thirteen years soared to #1 on the influential Billboard Blues Album Chart last September. To complement the release, the I Hear Thunder Tour has been criss-crossing the country, an unforgettable experience reigniting the soul of roots music, while proving artists like Benoit only get better with time.

"Ain't no rhythm like a Bayou Stomp" sings Benoit on "The Ghost of Gatemouth Brown," and he proves it on this, his first studio album in thirteen years," writes Rock & Blues Muse. "It's all displayed throughout these sizzling ten tracks that capture Benoit at his most, well, thunderous."

I Hear Thunder was released via Benoit's imprint, Whiskey Bayou Records, which was formed in 2017 with Tab's partner and manager, Rueben Williams. Since its inception, the label has released albums by established artists such as Eric McFadden, Damon Fowler, Eric Johanson, Jeff McCarty, and Dash Rip Rock. Tab also proudly features his touring band on the record, with bassist Corey Duplechin and drummer Terence Higgins solidifying the powerhouse lineup.

Benoit's journey began in 1992 with a radio hit from his debut record *Nice and Warm*. Since then, he has received multiple Blues Music Awards and four Grammy nominations. Beyond the music, Benoit is celebrated for his years of activism, particularly concerning the Louisiana Wetlands and coastal erosion. He seamlessly intertwines his artistic brilliance with a profound commitment to environmental advocacy, ensuring his legacy extends beyond the stage into the heart of the land that inspires his bluesy soul. Benoit does more than play the blues; he defines its future while paying homage to its rich past.

an 5-Jan 11 Ft Lauderdale@Big Easy Cruise

Jan 31 (Fri) - New Orleans LA@Tipitina's

Feb 20 (Thu) - Mankato MN@The Venue

Feb 21 (Fri) - Viroqua WI @ Historic Temple Theatre of Viroqua

Feb 22 (Sat) - Green Lake WI@Thrasher Opera House

Feb. 23 (Sun) - Des Plaines IL@Des Plaines Theatre

Feb. 25 (Tue) - Wyandotte MI@District 42

Feb. 26 (Wed) - Hobart IN@Hobart Art Theatre

March 2 (Sun) - Oklahoma City OK@Tower Theatre

March 6 (Thu) - Houston TX@The Heights Theater

March 7 (Fri) - Cedar Park TX@Haute Spot

March 8 (Sat) - Dallas TX@Granada Theatre

March 15 (Sat) - Tyler TX@Stanley's Famous Bit BBQ

April 4 (Fri) - Wilmington NC@Kenan Auditorium

April 5 (Sat) - Charlotte NC@Neighborhood Theatre

April 6 (Sun) - Charleston SC@Charleston Music Hall

April 9 (Wed) - Stuart FL@The Lyric Theatre

April 10-11 (Thu/Fri) - Key West FL@Key West Theater

April 12 (Sat) - Fort Lauderdale FL@The Culture Room

April 13 (Sun) - Tampa FL@Tampa Bay Blues Fest

April 15 (Tue) - Ormond Beach FL@Ormond Performing Arts Center

April 18 (Fri) - Biloxi MS@Hard Rock Live

June 15 (Sun) - Charleston WV@Cultural Center Theater

July 11 (Fri) - Colorado Springs CO@Stargazers Theatre

Sept 4-7 (Thu-Sun) - Las Vegas NV@Big Blues Bender

