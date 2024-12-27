David Ellefson Teams With Chip Z'nuff and More For 'Ah! Leah!' Cover

(OMG) Grammy Award-winning bassist David Ellefson has unveiled a year-end holiday treat in the form of a fresh and dynamic rendition of the 1980s classic Ah! Leah! by legendary singer-songwriter Donnie Iris.
The track features an impressive lineup, including vocalists Chip Z'nuff (Enuff Z'nuff) and Stephen Shareaux (Kik Tracee), along with Drew Fortier (The Lucid) on guitar and Paolo Caridi on drums. This updated version of the radio rock favorite is now available on all digital platforms.
Ellefson shared his enthusiasm for the project, stating: "The skinny tie alternative rock movement of the early '80s was such a fun and creative era for music. Ah! Leah! Was not only a massive FM radio hit; it's a hauntingly beautiful song with an unforgettable melody and lyric. Alongside acts like Aldo Nova, The Greg Kihn Band, Joe Jackson and The Cars, this was a transformative time for rock music that shaped me as a young musician. This rendition brings together an amazingly talented group of friends and musicians to create a really cool version of this classic, setting a creative tone for the holiday season!"
Chip Z'Nuff adds, "Anytime I get the opportunity to work with heavyweights on a classic 1980s hit, I sonically attack with as much reflection and intent as possible. David Ellefson picked an incendiary track with Donnie Iris Ah! Leah!, which is the perfect combination of pop meets metal in 2025!"
