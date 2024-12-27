Royal Hunt Gear Up For EP and Release And Touring In 2025

(NorthPoint Productions) As 2024 comes to a close, Royal Hunt discloses the details about their next release and performance schedule for 2025. According to their statement on Facebook, the band is currently in the final stages of preparing a brand-new EP. The release promises a compelling mix of content. Fans can look forward to unplugged material, live recordings and also new tracks. Moreover, some exclusive surprises yet to be revealed.
To celebrate the upcoming release, Royal Hunt intends to embark on a series of live performances, beginning in late March 2025. Among the dates confirmed is their appearance at Epic Fest (DK). They will announce the additional shows in the coming months.
The band shared: "As we´re approaching the end of this year and welcoming the arrival of the next one, here´s what Royal Hunt have in store for you: We´re on the final stages of preparing our next release: an EP containing some new, some "live" and some unplugged material... with some bonuses... more details will follow.
We´d also like to support its release with a bunch of live dates, probably starting around late March (Epic Fest has already been announced).
All-in-all, there´s definitely something for us to do - and for you to enjoy - in 2025, so here we go again:
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!"
