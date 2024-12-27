Watch Rema's 'Ozeba' Video

(Interscope) Capping off a turning-point year, Nigerian global superstar Rema has released the official music video for fan favorite "Ozeba," which was directed by Jackson Forsythe.
A track that has received traction globally with Rema fans and a must-repeat at his live shows, "Ozeba" is an ode to a cult classic horror film from Benin, Nigeria of the same name. An Edo word to mean "trouble" or "to be in conflict with someone else" the music video pays homage to the film genre by creating a thrilling visual soundscape to the menacingly anthemic song.
The song appears on Rema's critically acclaimed album, HEIS, released earlier this year which is now GRAMMY nominated for "Best Global Music Album" award. The album also appeared on many "Best of 2024" albums list with Rolling Stone crowning it as the "the strongest contender for the best Afrobeats album of the year." American fans won't have to wait long to catch the song live as Rema is set to take over the dessert at next year's Coachella Music Festival in Indio, CA.
