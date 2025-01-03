Benson Boone's 'Beautiful Things' Was Most Streamed Song Of 2024

(Warner) Grammy-nominated global pop sensation Benson Boone's smash hit "Beautiful Things" is officially the #1 most streamed song in the world in 2024. Now RIAA certified 5x Platinum, the track has garnered over 3 billion streams since its release earlier this year.
Featured on his acclaimed, Platinum certified debut album Fireworks & Rollerblades, the viral smash logged an impressive 7 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, hit #1 at Top 40 and Hot AC radio, and vaulted to #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It recently earned Boone two Billboard Music Awards for Top Billboard Global 200 Song and Top Billboard Global (Excl. US) Song.
Fireworks & Rollerblades also includes the Platinum certified hit "Slow It Down" and fan-favorites "Cry," "What Do You Want," and "Pretty Slowly." 2024 was a record year for Benson, earning him a 2025 Grammy Award nomination for Best New Artist. He performed at the MTV Video Music Awards, where he won Best Alternative and received nominations for Best New Artist, Song of Summer and PUSH Performance of the Year. His impact has soared across the globe-this year also saw him perform at the MTV EMAs, the NRJ Awards, and the Los40 Awards, taking home trophies at every stop.
In June, he opened for Taylor Swift's ERAS Tour in London at Wembley stadium, following a performance with Lana Del Rey at Hangout Festival in May. Earlier this year, Boone launched his fully sold-out Fireworks & Rollerblades Tour, playing shows across the globe.
BENSON BOONE 2025 TOUR DATES:
Jan 12 - Seoul, South Korea - Olympic Park Olympic Hall
Jan 14 - Tokyo, Japan - Zepp Haneda
Jan 16 - Melbourne, AUS - Festival Hall
Jan 17 - Melbourne, AUS - Festival Hall
Jan 19 - Sydney, AUS - Hordern Pavilion
Jan 20 - Sydney, AUS - Hordern Pavilion
Jan 22 - Brisbane City, AUS - Riverstage
Jan 23 - Melbourne, AUS - Australian Open
Jan 24 - Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena
Apr 3 - Mexico City, MX - Pepsi Center WTC
Apr 5 - Monterrey, MX - Tecate Pa'l Norte
Benson Boone Delivers 'Fireworks & Rollerblades'
