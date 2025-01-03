Neil Young To Release Previously Unreleased 1977 Album 'Oceanside Countryside'

(Reprise) Oceanside Countryside is the latest of Neil Young's great "lost" albums to be released as part of his Analog Original Series (AOS). The album was recorded from May to December 1977, preceding the release of Comes A Time in 1978. The two albums share the same country/folk sound, and three songs ("Goin' Back," "Human Highway" and "Field of Opportunity") appear on both albums.
The vinyl release of Oceanside Countryside includes some tracks that are on the CD of the same name in Neil Young's Archives Vol. III. However, this track list is how Oceanside Countryside was originally planned to be released and finally will be made available in analog on vinyl for the first time ever. Recorded on tape, these are the original mixes done at the time of recording.
As Young states, "This analog original album was recorded in 1977 and unreleased. These songs are the original mixes done at the time of the recordings in the order I planned for the album. I sang the vocals and played the instruments on Oceanside in Florida at Triad studios and Malibu at Indigo studio. I sang the vocals and recorded with my great band of friends, Ben Keith, Joe Osborn, Karl T. Himmel, and Rufus Thibodeaux at Crazy Mama's in Nashville on Countryside. I hope you enjoy this treasure of an Analog Original recording, recorded by Tim Mulligan, as much as I do. Listening to it now, I think I should have put it out back then." - Neil
Side One: Oceanside
1 Sail Away
2 Lost In Space*
3 Captain Kennedy*
4 Goin' Back
5 Human Highway
Side Two: Countryside
1 Field Of Opportunity**
2 Dance Dance Dance**
3 The Old Homestead*
4 It Might Have Been**
5 Pocahontas***
Produced by: Neil Young
*Produced by: David Briggs, Tim Mulligan & Neil Young
**Produced by: Neil Young & Ben Keith
***Produced by: David Briggs, Overdubs Produced by Neil Young
Mastered by: Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering
Please note that while the songs on Oceanside Countryside appear on Archives Vol. III, the versions are not always the same and the track list is the running order for the original Oceanside Countryside album. On this analog original vinyl release, the versions of "Lost in Space," "Captain Kennedy" and "The Old Homestead" are from Hawks & Doves in 1980. "Sail Away", "Goin' Back", "Human Highway", "It Might Have Been", and "Pocahontas" are the same versions as on Archives Vol. III in digital. "Field of Opportunity" and "Dance Dance Dance" are original versions that have Young on backing vocals instead of Nicolette Larson as they appeared on Archives Vol. III.
All the songs on the Oceanside are performed solo by Neil Young. On Countryside Young is joined by a band of his friends: Ben Keith (Steel Guitar), Rufus Thibodeaux (fiddle), Karl T. Himmel (drums), Joe Osborne (bass). On "The Old Homestead" Tim Drummond plays bass and Levon Helm plays drums. "Pocahontas" is Young solo.
Oceanside Countryside will be available on black vinyl, limited edition clear vinyl via the Greedy Hand Store at NYA and indie retail stores and digitally, including in Atmos via the NYA Download Store and most digital retailers. All Greedy Hand Store purchases come with free hi-res digital audio downloads from the NYA Download Store.
Side One: Oceanside credits:
1. Sail Away
Produced by Neil Young
Recorded at Triad Studios, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, September 12, 1977 with Michael Laskow and Paul Kaminsky.
Neil Young: Guitar, Vocals
2. Lost In Space
Produced by Neil Young
Recorded at Triad Recording Studios, Ft. Lauderdale with Michael Laskow and Paul Kaminsky.
Neil Young: Guitar, Vocals
3. Captain Kennedy
Produced by David Briggs, Tim Mulligan & Neil Young
Recorded at Indigo Ranch Studios, Malibu with Richard Kaplan
Neil Young: Guitar, Harmonica, Piano, Vocals
Greg Thomas: Drums
Dennis Belfield: Bass
Ben Keith: Steel Guitar & Dobro
Rufus Thibodeaux: Fiddle
4. Goin' Back
Produced by Neil Young
Recorded at Triad Studios, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, September 16, 1977 with Michael Laskow and Paul Kaminsky
Neil Young: Guitar, Stringman, Vocals
5. Human Highway
Produced by Neil Young
Recorded at Triad Studios, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, September 14, 1977 with Michael Laskow and Paul Kaminsky
Neil Young: Guitar, Vocals
Side Two: Countryside credits:
1. Field Of Opportunity
Produced by: Neil Young & Ben Keith
Recorded at: Crazy Mama's, Nashville, TN, May 3, 1977
Neil Young: Guitar, Vocals
Ben Keith: Pedal Steel Guitar
Rufus Thibodeaux: Fiddle
Joe Osborn: Bass
Karl T. Himmel: Drums
2. Dance Dance Dance
Produced by: Neil Young & Ben Keith
Recorded at: Crazy Mama's, Nashville, TN, May 3, 1977
Neil Young: Guitar, Vocals
Ben Keith: Dobro
Rufus Thibodeaux: Fiddle
Joe Osborn: Bass
Karl T. Himmel: Drums
3. The Old Homestead
Produced by: David Briggs, Elliot Mazer, Tim Mulligan & Neil Young
Recorded at: Quadrafonic Sound Studio, Nashville and Broken Arrow Studio, Redwood City, CA with Elliot Mazer
Neil Young: Guitar, Harmonica, Piano
Levon Helm: Drums
Tim Drummond: Bass
Ben Keith: Steel Guitar, Dobro
Rufus Thibodeaux: Fiddle
Tom Scribner: Saw Player
Levon Helm appears courtesy of MCA Records Inc.
4. It Might Have Been
Produced by: Neil Young & Ben Keith
Recorded at: Crazy Mama's, Nashville, TN, May 3, 1977
Neil Young: Guitar, Vocal
Ben Keith: Pedal Steel Guitar
Rufus Thibodeaux: Fiddle
Joe Osborn: Bass
Karl T. Himmel: Drums
5. Pocahontas
Produced by: David Briggs & Neil Young
Recorded at: Indigo/Triad, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, September 4, 1977 with Michael Laskow and Paul Kaminsky.
Neil Young: Guitars, Vocals
