Neil Young To Release Previously Unreleased 1977 Album 'Oceanside Countryside'

(Reprise) Oceanside Countryside is the latest of Neil Young's great "lost" albums to be released as part of his Analog Original Series (AOS). The album was recorded from May to December 1977, preceding the release of Comes A Time in 1978. The two albums share the same country/folk sound, and three songs ("Goin' Back," "Human Highway" and "Field of Opportunity") appear on both albums.

The vinyl release of Oceanside Countryside includes some tracks that are on the CD of the same name in Neil Young's Archives Vol. III. However, this track list is how Oceanside Countryside was originally planned to be released and finally will be made available in analog on vinyl for the first time ever. Recorded on tape, these are the original mixes done at the time of recording.

As Young states, "This analog original album was recorded in 1977 and unreleased. These songs are the original mixes done at the time of the recordings in the order I planned for the album. I sang the vocals and played the instruments on Oceanside in Florida at Triad studios and Malibu at Indigo studio. I sang the vocals and recorded with my great band of friends, Ben Keith, Joe Osborn, Karl T. Himmel, and Rufus Thibodeaux at Crazy Mama's in Nashville on Countryside. I hope you enjoy this treasure of an Analog Original recording, recorded by Tim Mulligan, as much as I do. Listening to it now, I think I should have put it out back then." - Neil



Side One: Oceanside

1 Sail Away

2 Lost In Space*

3 Captain Kennedy*

4 Goin' Back

5 Human Highway

Side Two: Countryside

1 Field Of Opportunity**

2 Dance Dance Dance**

3 The Old Homestead*

4 It Might Have Been**

5 Pocahontas***

Produced by: Neil Young

*Produced by: David Briggs, Tim Mulligan & Neil Young

**Produced by: Neil Young & Ben Keith

***Produced by: David Briggs, Overdubs Produced by Neil Young

Mastered by: Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering

Please note that while the songs on Oceanside Countryside appear on Archives Vol. III, the versions are not always the same and the track list is the running order for the original Oceanside Countryside album. On this analog original vinyl release, the versions of "Lost in Space," "Captain Kennedy" and "The Old Homestead" are from Hawks & Doves in 1980. "Sail Away", "Goin' Back", "Human Highway", "It Might Have Been", and "Pocahontas" are the same versions as on Archives Vol. III in digital. "Field of Opportunity" and "Dance Dance Dance" are original versions that have Young on backing vocals instead of Nicolette Larson as they appeared on Archives Vol. III.

All the songs on the Oceanside are performed solo by Neil Young. On Countryside Young is joined by a band of his friends: Ben Keith (Steel Guitar), Rufus Thibodeaux (fiddle), Karl T. Himmel (drums), Joe Osborne (bass). On "The Old Homestead" Tim Drummond plays bass and Levon Helm plays drums. "Pocahontas" is Young solo.

Oceanside Countryside will be available on black vinyl, limited edition clear vinyl via the Greedy Hand Store at NYA and indie retail stores and digitally, including in Atmos via the NYA Download Store and most digital retailers. All Greedy Hand Store purchases come with free hi-res digital audio downloads from the NYA Download Store.

Side One: Oceanside credits:

1. Sail Away

Produced by Neil Young

Recorded at Triad Studios, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, September 12, 1977 with Michael Laskow and Paul Kaminsky.

Neil Young: Guitar, Vocals

2. Lost In Space

Produced by Neil Young

Recorded at Triad Recording Studios, Ft. Lauderdale with Michael Laskow and Paul Kaminsky.

Neil Young: Guitar, Vocals

3. Captain Kennedy

Produced by David Briggs, Tim Mulligan & Neil Young

Recorded at Indigo Ranch Studios, Malibu with Richard Kaplan

Neil Young: Guitar, Harmonica, Piano, Vocals

Greg Thomas: Drums

Dennis Belfield: Bass

Ben Keith: Steel Guitar & Dobro

Rufus Thibodeaux: Fiddle

4. Goin' Back

Produced by Neil Young

Recorded at Triad Studios, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, September 16, 1977 with Michael Laskow and Paul Kaminsky

Neil Young: Guitar, Stringman, Vocals

5. Human Highway

Produced by Neil Young

Recorded at Triad Studios, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, September 14, 1977 with Michael Laskow and Paul Kaminsky

Neil Young: Guitar, Vocals

Side Two: Countryside credits:

1. Field Of Opportunity

Produced by: Neil Young & Ben Keith

Recorded at: Crazy Mama's, Nashville, TN, May 3, 1977

Neil Young: Guitar, Vocals

Ben Keith: Pedal Steel Guitar

Rufus Thibodeaux: Fiddle

Joe Osborn: Bass

Karl T. Himmel: Drums

2. Dance Dance Dance

Produced by: Neil Young & Ben Keith

Recorded at: Crazy Mama's, Nashville, TN, May 3, 1977

Neil Young: Guitar, Vocals

Ben Keith: Dobro

Rufus Thibodeaux: Fiddle

Joe Osborn: Bass

Karl T. Himmel: Drums

3. The Old Homestead

Produced by: David Briggs, Elliot Mazer, Tim Mulligan & Neil Young

Recorded at: Quadrafonic Sound Studio, Nashville and Broken Arrow Studio, Redwood City, CA with Elliot Mazer

Neil Young: Guitar, Harmonica, Piano

Levon Helm: Drums

Tim Drummond: Bass

Ben Keith: Steel Guitar, Dobro

Rufus Thibodeaux: Fiddle

Tom Scribner: Saw Player

Levon Helm appears courtesy of MCA Records Inc.

4. It Might Have Been

Produced by: Neil Young & Ben Keith

Recorded at: Crazy Mama's, Nashville, TN, May 3, 1977

Neil Young: Guitar, Vocal

Ben Keith: Pedal Steel Guitar

Rufus Thibodeaux: Fiddle

Joe Osborn: Bass

Karl T. Himmel: Drums

5. Pocahontas

Produced by: David Briggs & Neil Young

Recorded at: Indigo/Triad, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, September 4, 1977 with Michael Laskow and Paul Kaminsky.

Neil Young: Guitars, Vocals

