Bonfire Have 'Lost All Control' With New Video

(FP) Bonfire are thrilled to share a killer new single "Lost All Control." The track is off their highly anticipated new studio album, 'Higher Ground' out on January 24th, 2025, via Frontiers Music Srl. The track is accompanied by a new music video.

Bassist Ronnie Parkes comments on the new single: "'Lost All Control' is a powerful song with great performances throughout the track and it is very melodic. It talks about the isolation and the disconnection of reality that people with mental illness sometimes have to deal with. One of my favourites off the new album!"

BONFIRE is one of the most seminal German hard rock bands of the past fifty years. Originally founded as Cacumen in 1972 by guitarist Hans Ziller in Ingolstadt, Germany, the group initially played local venues, steadily building a fan base before releasing their first album under the name Cacumen.

In 1986, the band rebranded as BONFIRE, and their debut album as BONFIRE, 'Don't Touch the Light,' marked their international breakthrough. They followed it up with 'Fireworks' in 1987, which further cemented their status in the rock and metal scene. Despite their success, BONFIRE experienced several lineup changes, including the departure of key members. However, Ziller, the band's driving force, kept BONFIRE alive, continuously adapting to the challenges faced by the group.

In the 1990s, BONFIRE briefly disbanded but returned in 1996, with Ziller reclaiming the rights to the band's name. Since then, BONFIRE has released numerous albums and maintained a strong presence on the international rock scene. BONFIRE has remained a resilient force in hard rock, continuing to tour and release new material well into the 21st century.

During their most successful phase with album classics such as 'Don't Touch The Light' (1986), 'Fireworks'(1987) and 'Point Blank' (1989), the group - alongside Scorpions and Accept - counted among the three most popular German acts on a global basis, including triumphal accomplishments throughout Europe and overseas, celebrated tours alongside Judas Priest and ZZ Top, gold records, high chart positions, TV appearances and more than 35 million YouTube views of their hit "You Make Me Feel" alone.

The band's trademarks continue to be and always have been deeply melodic hard rock songs, driven by captivating guitar parts, grooving rhythms, and haunting vocal melodies. To this day, band founder/guitarist Hans Ziller and his exceptional group regularly awe their fans with new releases and impressive shows.

'Higher Ground' is a new life chapter for BONFIRE and the very first release under the wings of Frontiers Records.

