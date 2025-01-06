Bonfire Have 'Lost All Control' With New Video

(FP) Bonfire are thrilled to share a killer new single "Lost All Control." The track is off their highly anticipated new studio album, 'Higher Ground' out on January 24th, 2025, via Frontiers Music Srl. The track is accompanied by a new music video.
Bassist Ronnie Parkes comments on the new single: "'Lost All Control' is a powerful song with great performances throughout the track and it is very melodic. It talks about the isolation and the disconnection of reality that people with mental illness sometimes have to deal with. One of my favourites off the new album!"
BONFIRE is one of the most seminal German hard rock bands of the past fifty years. Originally founded as Cacumen in 1972 by guitarist Hans Ziller in Ingolstadt, Germany, the group initially played local venues, steadily building a fan base before releasing their first album under the name Cacumen.
In 1986, the band rebranded as BONFIRE, and their debut album as BONFIRE, 'Don't Touch the Light,' marked their international breakthrough. They followed it up with 'Fireworks' in 1987, which further cemented their status in the rock and metal scene. Despite their success, BONFIRE experienced several lineup changes, including the departure of key members. However, Ziller, the band's driving force, kept BONFIRE alive, continuously adapting to the challenges faced by the group.
In the 1990s, BONFIRE briefly disbanded but returned in 1996, with Ziller reclaiming the rights to the band's name. Since then, BONFIRE has released numerous albums and maintained a strong presence on the international rock scene. BONFIRE has remained a resilient force in hard rock, continuing to tour and release new material well into the 21st century.
During their most successful phase with album classics such as 'Don't Touch The Light' (1986), 'Fireworks'(1987) and 'Point Blank' (1989), the group - alongside Scorpions and Accept - counted among the three most popular German acts on a global basis, including triumphal accomplishments throughout Europe and overseas, celebrated tours alongside Judas Priest and ZZ Top, gold records, high chart positions, TV appearances and more than 35 million YouTube views of their hit "You Make Me Feel" alone.
The band's trademarks continue to be and always have been deeply melodic hard rock songs, driven by captivating guitar parts, grooving rhythms, and haunting vocal melodies. To this day, band founder/guitarist Hans Ziller and his exceptional group regularly awe their fans with new releases and impressive shows.
'Higher Ground' is a new life chapter for BONFIRE and the very first release under the wings of Frontiers Records.
Bonfire To Deliver 'Higher Ground' Early Next Year
Christian Hayes Shares 'Wildflower (Bonfire Sessions)' Video
Bonfire Deliver 'I Died Tonight' Video
Bonfire Introduce Frontman Alex Stahl's Replacement With New Video
Geddy Lee Reveals Regret About Rush's Final Tour- Alter-Bridge Share Big News On 21st Anniversary- Get 'Hooked' On Franz Ferdinand's New Single- more
Karyn Crisis Disabled And Disfigured After Being Medically Injured- Rush's Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee Still Jam Once A Week- more
Tucker Wetmore Scores 1st No. 1 With 'Wind Up Missin' You'- Lee Brice Going Retro With New Single 'Cry'- Lee Greenwood Launching 2025 American Spirit Tour- more
Benson Boone's 'Beautiful Things' Was Most Streamed Song Of 2024- Jeremy Zucker & Chelsea Cutler's Live Cover Of Gracie Abrams' 'That's So True'- more
The Blues: Ollee Owens- Kenny 'Blues Boss' Wayne- more
Burton Cummings Releases New Album and Embarks on 60th Anniversary Hits Tour
Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Discussed Collab With Metallica's James Hetfield
Alter-Bridge Share Big News On 21st Anniversary
Reunited Chiodos To Rock 2025 Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival
Get 'Hooked' On Franz Ferdinand's New Single
Dead By Wednesday Launching Blizzard Bash Tour 2025 With Skinlab
Bonfire Have 'Lost All Control' With New Video
Soul Asylum's Dave Pirner On Season Finale Of Major Label Debut Podcast
The Veer Union Deliver 'Welcome To Dystopia'