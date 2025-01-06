Dead By Wednesday Launching Blizzard Bash Tour 2025 With Skinlab

(OMG) Dead By Wednesday will be hitting the road tomorrow for their highly anticipated Blizzard Bash Tour 2025, alongside West Coast metal legends Skinlab. This intense winter tour will run from January 7-12, bringing the heat to the Northeast with select local bands supporting at each show.
The Blizzard Bash tradition, which began nearly two decades ago, is centered around drummer Opus' birthday and has grown into a highly sought-after indoor music festival.
The tour's centerpiece show will take place at the iconic Toad's Place in New Haven, CT, a legendary venue that has hosted the annual BLIZZARD BASH party for years. This event, spanning two stages and featuring out-of-state visitors, has become a staple in the New England metal scene.
BLIZZARD BASH TOUR 2025 Dates:
SKINLAB w/ DEAD BY WEDNESDAY
Plus select local support at each show!
Tue., Jan. 7th @ The Woodshop, Brooklyn, NY
Wed., Jan. 8th @ Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ
Thurs., Jan. 9th - @Lovedrafts Brewing Co., Mechanicsburg, PA.
Friday, Jan. 10th - @Chicopee Moose Lodge, Chicopee, MA.
Sat., Jan. 11th - Opus' O.G. Blizzard B-Day Bash @Toads Place, New Haven, CT.
Sun., Jan. 12th - @Empire Underground, Albany, NY. (Extreme Music Awards after party!)
