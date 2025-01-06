(The Oriel Company) Franz Ferdinand have shared new track, "Hooked," the latest single from their new studio album, The Human Fear, which will be released this Friday, January 10, 2025 on Domino.
"Sliding into midnight, it's a nighttime prowl of a song. If we all have the human fear, then that's alright when you're hooked. I thought I knew what love was... but then I met you." - Alex Kapranos
Over the weekend, the band performed three songs from their forthcoming album on CBS Saturday Morning. Watch performances of "Audacious," "Night Or Day" and "Bar Lonely."
Produced with Mark Ralph, who previously worked with Franz Ferdinand on their 2013 album Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action, the new album showcases Franz at their most immediate, upbeat and life-affirming, unashamedly going for the pop-jugular in classic Franz style.
Recorded at AYR studios in Scotland, the 11-songs on The Human Fear all allude to some deep-set human fears and how overcoming and accepting these fears drives and defines our lives.
Ever since their beginnings, throwing illegal parties in condemned Glasgow buildings, Franz Ferdinand have been defined by a fresh, unfading, forward-facing outlook, a transgressive art-school perspective, but with a love of a big song and The Human Fear undoubtedly continues in this tradition; distinct yet new, musically, and creatively it's a record eager to push forward.
The first studio album to feature members Audrey Tait and Dino Bardot, the record also sees Julian Corrie step forward to collaborate with Alex Kapranos and Bob Hardy on song writing and creative duties.
Franz Ferdinand Stream 'Night Or Day' Video
Franz Ferdinand Announce 2025 North American Tour
Franz Ferdinand Share 'Audacious' Video To Announce New Album
Franz Ferdinand Returning To America For Summer Tour
Geddy Lee Reveals Regret About Rush's Final Tour- Alter-Bridge Share Big News On 21st Anniversary- Get 'Hooked' On Franz Ferdinand's New Single- more
Karyn Crisis Disabled And Disfigured After Being Medically Injured- Rush's Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee Still Jam Once A Week- more
Tucker Wetmore Scores 1st No. 1 With 'Wind Up Missin' You'- Lee Brice Going Retro With New Single 'Cry'- Lee Greenwood Launching 2025 American Spirit Tour- more
Benson Boone's 'Beautiful Things' Was Most Streamed Song Of 2024- Jeremy Zucker & Chelsea Cutler's Live Cover Of Gracie Abrams' 'That's So True'- more
The Blues: Ollee Owens- Kenny 'Blues Boss' Wayne- more
Burton Cummings Releases New Album and Embarks on 60th Anniversary Hits Tour
Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Discussed Collab With Metallica's James Hetfield
Alter-Bridge Share Big News On 21st Anniversary
Reunited Chiodos To Rock 2025 Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival
Get 'Hooked' On Franz Ferdinand's New Single
Dead By Wednesday Launching Blizzard Bash Tour 2025 With Skinlab
Bonfire Have 'Lost All Control' With New Video
Soul Asylum's Dave Pirner On Season Finale Of Major Label Debut Podcast
The Veer Union Deliver 'Welcome To Dystopia'