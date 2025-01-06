Get 'Hooked' On Franz Ferdinand's New Single

(The Oriel Company) Franz Ferdinand have shared new track, "Hooked," the latest single from their new studio album, The Human Fear, which will be released this Friday, January 10, 2025 on Domino.

"Sliding into midnight, it's a nighttime prowl of a song. If we all have the human fear, then that's alright when you're hooked. I thought I knew what love was... but then I met you." - Alex Kapranos

Over the weekend, the band performed three songs from their forthcoming album on CBS Saturday Morning. Watch performances of "Audacious," "Night Or Day" and "Bar Lonely."

Produced with Mark Ralph, who previously worked with Franz Ferdinand on their 2013 album Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action, the new album showcases Franz at their most immediate, upbeat and life-affirming, unashamedly going for the pop-jugular in classic Franz style.

Recorded at AYR studios in Scotland, the 11-songs on The Human Fear all allude to some deep-set human fears and how overcoming and accepting these fears drives and defines our lives.

Ever since their beginnings, throwing illegal parties in condemned Glasgow buildings, Franz Ferdinand have been defined by a fresh, unfading, forward-facing outlook, a transgressive art-school perspective, but with a love of a big song and The Human Fear undoubtedly continues in this tradition; distinct yet new, musically, and creatively it's a record eager to push forward.

The first studio album to feature members Audrey Tait and Dino Bardot, the record also sees Julian Corrie step forward to collaborate with Alex Kapranos and Bob Hardy on song writing and creative duties.

